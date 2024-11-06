Excendio Advisors MSP Acquisition Announcement: eDot acquired by Cyber Advisors

The M&A market for Managed Services Providers (MSPs) continues to be very active; we might be just seeing the tip of the iceberg, the consolidation will continue Post this

"I am thrilled about our partnership with Steve and Melvin at eDot which is set to bring unparalleled value and service to our clients in the Chicago and Southern Wisconsin markets. By combining our expertise, we will not only enhance our offerings but also provide additional security benefits to their customers and expanded coverage to ours" said Shane Vinup, CEO at Cyber Advisors.

Melvin Thoede, Partner of eDot, remarked, "When I met with the head of cyber security for Cyber Advisors, I was just blown away. The products and services we can now offer our 150+ clients are tremendous."

"We met Cristian Anastasiu of Excendio many years ago, when we were acquiring companies. Over the years, he gained our trust, and we were impressed by his industry knowledge. Melvin and I came to this process with very high expectations and the team at Excendio did not disappoint. Cyber Advisors is a perfect partner for us, and we are very excited about the opportunities ahead" added Steve Jaffe.

"The market for MSP businesses continues to be very active and given the size of the market and number of small MSPs we might be just seeing the tip of the iceberg. As customers' expectations and demands grow, automation and economies of scale become a competitive factor that will inevitably lead to continued consolidation" commented Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio's Managing Partner.

For more information about Cyber Advisors and its services, please visit https://cyberadvisors.com.

To learn more about eDot, please visit https://edotsolutions.com.

Excendio Advisors is a lower middle market Mergers & Acquisitions advisory firm focused exclusively on IT Services and select Software areas, with more than 20 years of successful Mergers & Acquisitions experience. We deliver world-class M&A advisory and have earned an outstanding reputation by leveraging our industry expertise and a network built over more than 30 years.

Media Contact

Cristian Anastasiu, Excendio Advisors, 1 917.470.9470, [email protected], www.excendio.com

SOURCE Excendio Advisors