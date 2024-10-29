Exceptional Dermatology Care in Fullerton, CA Joins PhyNet Dermatology LLC, Expanding Access to Care in Southern California

"We are excited to affiliate with PhyNet Dermatology. Our patients will see enhanced service offerings and access to a broader network of expertise, all while maintaining the personalized care they have come to trust," said Dr. David J. Sire. Post this

Dr. David J. Sire, founder of Exceptional Dermatology Care, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the PhyNet Dermatology network, stating, "We are excited to affiliate with PhyNet Dermatology. This partnership allows us to continue providing our patients with the highest level of care while benefiting from the resources and support of a larger organization. Our patients will see enhanced service offerings and access to a broader network of expertise, all while maintaining the personalized care they have come to trust."

Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology LLC, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Exceptional Dermatology Care is a distinguished practice that exemplifies the expertise and high standards we seek in our affiliates. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sire and his talented team to the PhyNet family. Their dedication to delivering exceptional medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care."

This affiliation will allow Exceptional Dermatology Care to continue offering its wide range of services while leveraging PhyNet's network and resources to enhance patient experiences and outcomes. The collaboration reinforces both organizations' commitment to high-quality, accessible dermatologic care.

About PhyNet Dermatology LLC

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With nearly 300 network providers at over 115 locations in 19 states across the country. PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.

