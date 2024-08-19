Exceptional Family Dental Clinic, Norcross Complete Dentistry, is Selected as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

At Norcross Complete Dentistry, they believe in the power of personalized experiences with the goal of creating a warm and welcoming environment where patients feel at ease.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This state-of-the-art family dental practice was founded with the goal of delivering high-quality, modern dentistry in a comfortable, stress-free environment. As a premier family dental practice, it stands out for its commitment to high-quality, contemporary dentistry within a tranquil setting. The clinic has earned recognition from Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory, for its exceptional reviews and five-star ratings across multiple platforms. It was recently celebrated by them for the clinic's stellar patient feedback and devotion to excellence.

Offering a comprehensive suite of dental services, including general, cosmetic, restorative and emergency procedures, as well as child-focused pediatric dental care, the clinic guarantees comfort and ease for all. The practice is equipped with advanced dental technologies like 3D cone beam imaging and iTero intraoral scanners, enabling the team to provide efficient, accurate and state-of-the-art treatments. At the heart of Norcross Complete Dentistry is a commitment to surpassing patient expectations through a blend of innovation and empathy. With a foundation built on trust and transparency, the clinic communicates openly about treatments and costs, ensuring patients face no unexpected surprises. Embracing a wide array of dental insurance plans, the practice strives to make top-tier dental care accessible and stress-free for everyone.

"We are thrilled to receive this award. It is our belief that every patient who walks in the practice should be treated like family, with utmost care and excellence," says Dr. Ravi Patel.

More about Norcross Complete Dentistry:

Known for unmatched patient care, Norcross Complete Dentistry is a top-rated dental practice in Peachtree Corners, dedicated to fulfilling all types of dental needs. Dr. Ravi Patel completed his undergraduate studies at Indiana University before earning his Masters at Purdue University. Afterwards, Dr. Patel received his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine Dr. Asha Vellanki received her degree in Dental Surgery from Chennai, India, and her DDS from Loma Linda School of Dentistry in California. Dr. Vellanki is board-certified and a member of the American Dental Association and the Georgia Dental Association. She has been in private practice since 2000. Dr. Michael Moon, DMD, is a certified dentist who graduated from the Dental College of Georgia. Dr. Moon graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in biomedical engineering with the highest honors. He then received his dental degree from the Dental College of Georgia.

Norcross Complete Dentistry is located at 5075 Peachtree Parkway Suite 105-B in Peachtree Corners, GA. For more information such as special offerings, services or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.norcrosscompletedentistry.com or call 678-288-4888.

Media Contact

Kathleen Nunez, Norcross Complete Dentistry, 678-288-4888, [email protected], https://norcrosscompletedentistry.com/

SOURCE Norcross Complete Dentistry