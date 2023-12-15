Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook Extends a Lifeline to SmileDirectClub Patients: Now Offering $800 Off Invisalign Treatment

The recent news of SmileDirectClub's bankruptcy has left over 2 million users in uncertainty, stranded without answers, and aligners, and potentially still dealing with unhealthy and misaligned teeth. At Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook, we understand the challenges faced by SmileDirectClub patients, and we are here to extend our support.

Dr. Jason Schermer, at Exceptional Smiles, emphasizes the importance of orthodontic treatment for achieving long-term dental health and the smile of one's dreams. "Patients commit not only to months of treatment but also to an added lifestyle expense. The reward is enjoying a beautiful smile at the end of the orthodontic journey. For SmileDirectClub patients who find themselves without the straight and healthy smile they signed up for, we want to help make it right," says Dr. Schermer.