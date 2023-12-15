Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook Extends a Lifeline to SmileDirectClub Patients: Now Offering $800 Off Invisalign Treatment

The recent news of SmileDirectClub's bankruptcy has left over 2 million users in uncertainty, stranded without answers, and aligners, and potentially still dealing with unhealthy and misaligned teeth. At Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook, we understand the challenges faced by SmileDirectClub patients, and we are here to extend our support.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jason Schermer, at Exceptional Smiles, emphasizes the importance of orthodontic treatment for achieving long-term dental health and the smile of one's dreams. "Patients commit not only to months of treatment but also to an added lifestyle expense. The reward is enjoying a beautiful smile at the end of the orthodontic journey. For SmileDirectClub patients who find themselves without the straight and healthy smile they signed up for, we want to help make it right," says Dr. Schermer.
Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is offering complimentary smile assessments for current SmileDirectClub patients still in treatment or dissatisfied with their results. A no-cost digital scan will be provided to assess the current oral health state and determine the need for continued orthodontic treatment. For those not requiring additional treatment, our team will provide night-time retainers at a discounted rate to maintain proper alignment. In cases where further orthodontic treatment is recommended, either to address issues with SmileDirectClub's treatment plan or to continue treatment, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is providing the Invisalign treatment method with an exclusive $800 discount.
Invisalign, known for its comfort and effectiveness, utilizes custom, clear aligners to straighten teeth gradually. Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is committed to delivering the highest level of care, and our experience is reflected in our VIP: Diamond Plus status, an accolade achieved in recognition of our expertise in Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin Counties. We urge all SmileDirectClub patients to schedule a consultation with us, ensuring that any
changes to their smile resulting from the use of SmileDirectClub aligners can be expertly and properly assessed by our trained providers.
Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook, a trusted dental facility in Mayfield Heights, is ready to serve you. For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation appointment, please call (440) 335-5930 or visit ExceptionalSmiles.com
