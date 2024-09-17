Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) Welcomes Catherine Calarco, Esteemed Leader in Healthcare, AI, and Digital Innovation

"Catherine's passion for driving positive change, combined with her outstanding achievements in the fields of healthcare, AI, and digital transformation, make her a perfect fit for this distinguished group," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. Post this

"We are immensely proud of Catherine for being selected to join the Exceptional Women Alliance. Her unwavering dedication to leadership, innovation, and the advancement of women is truly inspiring. Catherine's passion for driving positive change, combined with her outstanding achievements in the fields of healthcare, AI, and digital transformation, make her a perfect fit for this distinguished group. We have no doubt she will bring tremendous value to the EWA community, and we are excited to see the impact she will continue to make." said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected as a member of the Exceptional Women Alliance. It's a true privilege to join this inspiring community of powerful women. EWA's commitment to leadership and meaningful connections aligns perfectly with my values. I look forward to contributing to this extraordinary group and driving impactful change together. This opportunity is not just a recognition of past achievements, but a powerful platform for continued growth. I'm excited for the journey ahead and the incredible possibilities we can create together," said Catherine.

Currently, Ms. Calarco serves as a Board Director for Optomed, a Board Advisor to Nebio, and an Executive Consultant specializing in AI and Healthcare. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions with global powerhouses, including Automation Anywhere, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Thermo Fisher/Biolab, Intellectual Ventures, Applied Biosystems, and HeartMath, as well as several leading companies in Digital Health and AI. Her diverse experiences across these sectors have equipped her with a unique perspective and an unparalleled ability to drive innovation and lead complex, cross-functional teams to success.

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their Networks. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success - one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

