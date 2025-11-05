Exchange Club Announces 10th Annual Field of Honor Display at The Hermitage, Nov. 6-15

The only Field of Honor® display held on a presidential site, this powerful event features 1,000 3'x5' American flags flying in solemn tribute to the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Post this

The only Field of Honor® display held on a presidential site, this powerful event features 1,000 3'x5' American flags flying in solemn tribute to the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Each flag honors the spirit of patriotism, service, and sacrifice that defines the American experience.

Free and open to the public, visitors are invited to walk among the flags and experience the Spirit of America in a moving visual tribute unlike any other. Proceeds from flag sponsorships benefit local initiatives supporting American veterans, child abuse prevention, and other community service projects led by the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage.

"The sight of 1,000 American flags waving in unity is both humbling and inspiring," said Desha L. Hearn, co-chair of the Field of Honor. "For ten years, our community has come together to celebrate the values that make our country strong; honor, service, and compassion."

An official Dedication Ceremony will take place Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m., at Hermitage Presbyterian Church, located at 421 Highland View Drive, Hermitage, TN. This event features Rhori Johnston, Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor with NewsChannel5, as master of ceremonies and will include remarks from:

Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of Nashville and Davidson County

Bill Hostettler, presenting sponsor representing Parkhaven Communities

Buddy Wootten, president of the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage

Jason Zajac, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson's Hermitage.

The keynote address will be delivered by Jimmy L. Cole, Jr., Retired Major General and Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Military Department.

A Closing Ceremony will be held Saturday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. Flags sponsored in honor or memory of a loved one may be picked up immediately following the ceremony.

2025 FIELD OF HONOR® SCHEDULE

During the listed hours on November 6-11, Exchange Club Members will be available for flag purchases, assistance in finding a sponsored flag, etc.

Thursday, November 6 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, November 7 – 9:00 a.m. Field opens | 2:00 p.m. Dedication Ceremony | 4:00 p.m. Field closes

Saturday, November 8 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 – 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, November 10 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 11 (Veterans Day) – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12 – Friday, November 14 – Field open for public viewing

Saturday, November 15 – 9:00 a.m. Field opens | 10:00 a.m. Closing Ceremony*

*Flags may be picked up immediately following the ceremony or at Pinnacle Financial Partners (424 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214) through December 5.

About the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage

The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage is a civic organization of men and women committed to strengthening the community through four programs of service: Americanism, Community Service, Youth Activities, and Child Abuse Prevention. Through scholarships, mentoring, and service recognition, the club makes a lasting difference in the lives of youth and families across Middle Tennessee. Learn more at FOHNashville.com.

About Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage: Home of the People's President is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark and one of the nation's most visited presidential homes. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage features 18 historic buildings, including Jackson's mansion and tomb, restored enslaved cabins, a church, and gardens, and welcomes over 230,000 visitors annually. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Desha L. Hearn

Field of Honor® Co-Chair

615-584-1418 | [email protected]

Jeffrey Freeman

Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

615-889-2941 ext. 223 | [email protected]

