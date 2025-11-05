Exchange Club Announces 10th Annual Field of Honor Display at The Hermitage, Nov. 6-15

Join the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage for a stirring display of 1,000 American flags honoring our nation's veterans and service members. This inspiring tribute at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage invites visitors to walk among the flags and experience the true spirit of patriotism.
HERMITAGE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tenth Annual Field of Honor® Returns to Andrew Jackson's Hermitage 1,000 American Flags to Honor Veterans, Active Military, and Community Heroes November 6–15, 2025 | Free and Open to the Public
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 4, 2025) – The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage, in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation, will proudly host the Tenth Annual Field of Honor® on the grounds of Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, November 6–15, 2025.
The only Field of Honor® display held on a presidential site, this powerful event features 1,000 3'x5' American flags flying in solemn tribute to the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Each flag honors the spirit of patriotism, service, and sacrifice that defines the American experience.
Free and open to the public, visitors are invited to walk among the flags and experience the Spirit of America in a moving visual tribute unlike any other. Proceeds from flag sponsorships benefit local initiatives supporting American veterans, child abuse prevention, and other community service projects led by the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage.
"The sight of 1,000 American flags waving in unity is both humbling and inspiring," said Desha L. Hearn, co-chair of the Field of Honor. "For ten years, our community has come together to celebrate the values that make our country strong; honor, service, and compassion."
An official Dedication Ceremony will take place Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m., at Hermitage Presbyterian Church, located at 421 Highland View Drive, Hermitage, TN. This event features Rhori Johnston, Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor with NewsChannel5, as master of ceremonies and will include remarks from:
- Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of Nashville and Davidson County
- Bill Hostettler, presenting sponsor representing Parkhaven Communities
- Buddy Wootten, president of the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage
- Jason Zajac, president and CEO of Andrew Jackson's Hermitage.
The keynote address will be delivered by Jimmy L. Cole, Jr., Retired Major General and Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Military Department.
A Closing Ceremony will be held Saturday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. Flags sponsored in honor or memory of a loved one may be picked up immediately following the ceremony.
2025 FIELD OF HONOR® SCHEDULE
During the listed hours on November 6-11, Exchange Club Members will be available for flag purchases, assistance in finding a sponsored flag, etc.
- Thursday, November 6 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, November 7 – 9:00 a.m. Field opens | 2:00 p.m. Dedication Ceremony | 4:00 p.m. Field closes
- Saturday, November 8 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 9 – 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 10 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 11 (Veterans Day) – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 12 – Friday, November 14 – Field open for public viewing
- Saturday, November 15 – 9:00 a.m. Field opens | 10:00 a.m. Closing Ceremony*
*Flags may be picked up immediately following the ceremony or at Pinnacle Financial Partners (424 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214) through December 5.
About the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage
The Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage is a civic organization of men and women committed to strengthening the community through four programs of service: Americanism, Community Service, Youth Activities, and Child Abuse Prevention. Through scholarships, mentoring, and service recognition, the club makes a lasting difference in the lives of youth and families across Middle Tennessee. Learn more at FOHNashville.com.
About Andrew Jackson's Hermitage
Andrew Jackson's Hermitage: Home of the People's President is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark and one of the nation's most visited presidential homes. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage features 18 historic buildings, including Jackson's mansion and tomb, restored enslaved cabins, a church, and gardens, and welcomes over 230,000 visitors annually. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Desha L. Hearn
Field of Honor® Co-Chair
615-584-1418 | [email protected]
Jeffrey Freeman
Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage
615-889-2941 ext. 223 | [email protected]
Media Contact
Jeffrey Freeman, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, 1 6158892941 223, [email protected], https://thehermitage.com/
Desha L. Hearn, 1 6155841418, [email protected]
SOURCE Andrew Jackson's Hermitage
Share this article