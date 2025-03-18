ExChek, Inc. Launches AI-Driven Export Compliance Platform

"Our mission at ExChek is to empower organizations to navigate the complexities of export compliance with confidence and ease," said Matt Dula, Founder of ExChek, Inc. Post this

AI-Assisted Agency Classifications with Guardian Copilot℠: Utilizes artificial intelligence to accurately classify export items, reducing manual effort and potential errors.

Real-Time Regulatory Updates: Provides up-to-date information on changes from the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), ensuring compliance with the latest regulations.

Automated Reporting: Generates comprehensive compliance reports, including denied party screenings and classification reports, with a single click, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

In conjunction with the platform launch, ExChek is offering the Guardian Compliance Audit℠, a complimentary tool that assesses a company's current export compliance status. This audit provides tailored recommendations for improvement and includes over $3,000 worth of templates and training materials at no cost. The Guardian Compliance Audit℠ is accessible at https://guardianaudit.exchek.io.

"Our mission at ExChek is to empower organizations to navigate the complexities of export compliance with confidence and ease," said Matt Dula, Founder of ExChek, Inc. "By integrating advanced AI capabilities and offering tools like the Guardian Compliance Audit℠, we aim to provide businesses with the resources they need to maintain compliance and focus on their core operations."

ExChek is committed to client data safety, secure U.S. based data centers, and compliance with BIS and DDTC regulations for exporters to protect user information. The platform is designed for both technical and non-technical users, featuring an intuitive interface that simplifies the compliance process.

For more information about ExChek and to explore its features, visit https://www.exchek.io.

About ExChek, Inc.:

ExChek, Inc. is an emerging provider of AI-driven export trade compliance solutions, dedicated to helping businesses streamline their compliance processes. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, ExChek offers tools that simplify regulatory adherence and enhance operational efficiency while increasing defensability.

