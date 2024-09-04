Excitement Builds for PAVE/X 2025: Secure Your Spot Now for an Expanded Tradeshow Experience

"We are so excited for everything we brought to year one of PAVE/X and wanted to make sure we expanded on what contractors wanted for year two," Amy Schwandt, Co-Founder of PAVE/X expressed. Post this

PAVE/X 2025 is set to be even more spectacular with a host of exciting updates designed to enhance the attendee experience. Next year, attendees can look forward to over eight hours of live outdoor equipment demonstrations that will feature four dedicated equipment lanes, allowing participants ample operator seat time, and static outdoor demos to maximize hands-on opportunities. Additionally, safety kick-off meetings and food and beer from Naked River Brewing will add to the event's appeal.

"We are so excited for everything we brought to year one of PAVE/X and wanted to make sure we expanded on what contractors wanted for year two," Amy Schwandt, Co-Founder of PAVE/X expressed. "Most notably in 2025, we are changing up the outdoor demo experience a bit so that contractors can engage with the equipment and the operators for an even more hands-on experience. We will do this in a controlled space with manufacturer representatives on-hand to answer all contractor's questions. We will also have a daily safety briefing, sponsored by Rabine, to ensure each contractor practices the correct safety protocols onsite."

In terms of education, PAVE/X 2025 will offer an expanded program with over 90 hours of content, up from 60 hours in the previous year. The schedule includes a new three-hour pre-conference workshop led by Brad Humphrey, alongside 90-minute workshops on in-depth subjects. Over 70% of the sessions will cover new topics spanning paving, striping, sweeping, sealcoating, business management and more, ensuring a fresh and engaging learning experience.

"While the education program in 2024 was a pretty big lift, we realized we could do better," Jessica Lombardo, Co-Founder of PAVE/X, noted. "We wanted to be able to provide 90-minute workshops for more in-depth topics while also offering 1-hour sessions for contractors who want to expand their knowledge in multiple areas. And, we're happy the Chattanooga Convention Center has the space to accommodate so many sessions in 2025 with additional space in each classroom as well."

Concluding the sessions on Thursday afternoon, PAVE/X will host expanded opportunities for roundtable discussions, where contractors can engage in detailed conversations about jobsite challenges and network with peers.

Additionally, over the three-day event, there will be an incredible amount of opportunities for next-level networking that will create and strengthen the relationships that are vital to the success of business owners working to grow.

Networking opportunities commence on Monday, January 27th, with the official Pave/X Kickoff Party. Tuesday, January 28th, we will host the PAVE/X Networking Night and Pavement Awards on the show floor, followed by the Sweepers Night Out on Wednesday, January 29th. The networking experience wraps up on Thursday, January 30th, with the PAVE/X After Party, offering one last chance to build and deepen valuable industry relationships, while celebrating the success of the second annual PAVE/X.

Official hours for PAVE/X 2025 are as follows:

Monday, January 27th:

3-Hour Workshop - 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28th:

Education - 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Outdoor Live Demos - 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Indoor Exhibit Hours from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29th:

Education - 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indoor Exhibit Hours - 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Outdoor Demo - 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 30th:

Education - 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indoor Exhibit Hours - 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Roundtables – 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Official PAVE/X Afterparty - 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information and to register for PAVE/X 2025, please visit http://www.pavexshow.com

About PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience

PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, and immersive trade show experience, is designed to propel contractors and business owners forward by offering a dynamic platform that combines live equipment demonstrations, a comprehensive educational program, and ample networking opportunities.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by IRONMARKETS, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more profitably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/pavement-maintenance

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at http://www.iron.markets

