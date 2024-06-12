Exciting adventures and inspiring life lessons await readers as they follow 'Nurl of Nain'

New book tells the story of a young girl whose best friend is Jesus and how they face life's problems together

TEMECULA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sandy A. Whitely ventures into the world of young adult fiction with her debut book titled "Nurl of Nain" (published by Archway Publishing). Exciting adventures and inspiring life lessons await readers as they follow Nurl, a one-of-a kind young girl who experiences life just like any other girl, with one exception: her best friend is Jesus.

Nurl is a charming and elusive girl who attends a Christian school and lives Nain, a picturesque town nestled near the mountains and close to the beach. Nurl enjoys a vibrant life filled with shopping, hiking, camping and bike rides with her many friends. She loves treats, the sea, lakes, holidays, and pets. But above all, Jesus is her best friend, and she always puts him first. Each day brings new excitement and Nurl embraces every moment with joy, knowing Jesus is right there with her. Her strong faith carries her through even the toughest challenges.

"I had a lifelong dream of writing a book that would appeal to older children and teens, that would provide exciting stories, but at the same time would build character," Whitely shares. "The theme of all the stories centers around Nurl of Nain and her best friend Jesus. Each story shows a different challenge for those readers who realize that life is exciting and complete when Jesus is right by your side in any situation!"

Sandy A. Whitely is a lifetime artist, musician, and clothing designer. She studied cultural anthropology at Andrews University, and has 11 years' experience in Christian publishing, including missionary work in Beirut, Lebanon. She has studied quantum physics since 2006 while being CEO of three businesses, and raised champion bullmastiffs. She is a bodybuilder who focuses on health, wellness and financial freedom.

