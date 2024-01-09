Exciting Expansion Across Southern Oregon Announced by systech, Welcoming New Director of Marketing, Greg Ekborg

A highly regarded IT Consulting and Managed Services Provider (MSP), systech Consulting, proudly announces its significant expansion across Southern Oregon. This strategic growth, encompassing key areas such as Coos Bay, Eugene, Bend, and Roseburg in Lane, Douglas, Coos, and Deschutes counties, is a major step in the company's development. Coinciding with this expansion is the appointment of Greg Ekborg, a respected United States Marine Corps Veteran and experienced marketing professional, as the new Director of Marketing.
ROSEBURG, Ore., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 2017, systech has been the go-to IT partner for a wide range of businesses. Known for its comprehensive array of services, including remote and onsite IT helpdesk support, advanced cybersecurity assessments, and cloud migrations, systech customizes its solutions to cater to the specific requirements of each client. The company's expansion across Southern Oregon is a testament to its commitment to offering world-class IT services and support to a broader client base.
Greg Ekborg brings an impressive background to the systech team, with previous roles at renowned organizations like Caesars Entertainment, NFL, Top Rank Boxing, and Samuel Adams Beer. His expertise in branding, storytelling, and disciplined approach honed during his time in the military, uniquely positions him to lead systech's growth and outreach in this new market.
"Embarking on this expansion across Southern Oregon marks an exhilarating new chapter for us," stated Greg Ekborg, Director of Marketing at systech. "This growth reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch IT services. I'm thrilled to contribute my skills and vision to reinforce systech's standing as a leader in the IT services sector."
systech's expansion will enable the company to serve a diverse range of business needs throughout Southern Oregon, including in the bustling tech hubs of Coos Bay, Eugene, Bend, and Roseburg. This growth underscores systech's commitment to being the leading professional IT services and managed services provider in the region.
Local businesses in Coos Bay, Eugene, Bend, Roseburg, and surrounding areas are invited to discover the advantages of partnering with systech for their IT requirements. For more information about their services and how they can help businesses harness technology for growth and efficiency, please visit the systech website.
About systech Consulting: Established in 2017, systech Consulting has emerged as a leading IT consulting and Managed Services Provider. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique challenges and objectives of each business, ensuring exceptional service and enabling clients to concentrate on their core operations
Media Contact
Greg Ekborg, systech, 1 5416965555, [email protected], https://systech.io
SOURCE systech
Share this article