Exciting Expansion Across Southern Oregon Announced by systech, Welcoming New Director of Marketing, Greg Ekborg

"Embarking on this expansion across Southern Oregon marks an exhilarating new chapter for us," stated Greg Ekborg, Director of Marketing at systech. "This growth reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch IT services. I'm thrilled to contribute my skills and vision to reinforce systech's standing as a leader in the IT services sector."

systech's expansion will enable the company to serve a diverse range of business needs throughout Southern Oregon, including in the bustling tech hubs of Coos Bay, Eugene, Bend, and Roseburg. This growth underscores systech's commitment to being the leading professional IT services and managed services provider in the region.

Local businesses in Coos Bay, Eugene, Bend, Roseburg, and surrounding areas are invited to discover the advantages of partnering with systech for their IT requirements. For more information about their services and how they can help businesses harness technology for growth and efficiency, please visit the systech website.

About systech Consulting: Established in 2017, systech Consulting has emerged as a leading IT consulting and Managed Services Provider. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique challenges and objectives of each business, ensuring exceptional service and enabling clients to concentrate on their core operations

