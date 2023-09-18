We are thrilled to share some fantastic news about a colleague making waves in the private money investment industry! Tommy Nigro of North Oak Investment has been named a nominee for the "Rising Star" award by the American Association of Private Lenders!

North Oak Investment LLC is pleased to announce that its CEO, Tommy Nigro, has been nominated as a "Rising Star" by The American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL). This prestigious accolade recognizes exceptional young professionals making remarkable contributions to the private lending industry.

"We are incredibly proud of Tommy's nomination," said Matt Bartle, Senior Partner at North Oak Investment LLC. "It's an honor to have our CEO acknowledged for his dedication, innovation, and leadership within the private lending community."

Tommy Nigro has led North Oak Investment LLC through a period of significant growth, leveraging advanced financial tools, establishing North Oak Investment as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), and business acumen to provide unique lending solutions for the modern investor. His hands-on approach and passion for innovation have positioned North Oak Investment LLC as a leader in the private lending sector.

About The AAPL "Rising Star" Award

The American Association of Private Lenders annually honors exceptional talents with the "Rising Star" award. Nominees are evaluated on a range of criteria, including leadership ability, community involvement, and industry impact. The winner will be determined through a public voting process on the AAPL website.

Cast Your Vote

Members of the public, as well as private lending professionals, are encouraged to participate in the voting process. To cast your vote for Tommy Nigro, please visit the AAPL website.

"Every vote counts in acknowledging the hard work, integrity, and vision of young leaders like Tommy," added Jane Smith. "We strongly encourage everyone to visit the AAPL website and go to EDUCATION > EXCELLENCE AWARDS and cast their vote."

About North Oak Investment LLC

Founded in 1977, North Oak Investment LLC specializes in providing personalized private lending solutions. The company has become a trusted name in the private lending sector with a focus on innovation and customer service. North Oak Investment LLC is committed to delivering excellence in its operations.

For more information on North Oak Investment LLC, please visit WWW.NORTHOAKINVESTMENT.COM.

Media Contact:

- Name: Bernie Richter

- Position: Customer Success

- Phone: 816-249-1001 ext 402

- Email: [email protected]

Additional Information

For more information about the "Rising Star" nomination or to schedule an interview with Tommy Nigro, please get in touch with Tommy at [email protected] or 913-687-3333.

Media Contact

TJ Nigro, North Oak Investment LLC, 1 816-616-3157, [email protected], www.northoakinvestment.com

Tommy Nigro, North Oak Investment LLC, 1 913-687-3333, [email protected], www.northoakinvestment.com

