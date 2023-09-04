Exciting News: Flagship Mazda Now Adds the 2024 Mazda CX-90 to Its Inventory

San Juan drivers can test drive the latest 2024 Mazda CX-90 at the Flagship Mazda dealership.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda, a name synonymous with automotive excellence, is proud to announce the latest addition to its distinguished lineup — the 2024 Mazda CX-90. This powerful and sophisticated SUV is set to redefine the driving experience.

Under the hood, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 boasts a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, churning out an impressive 300 hp of power This formidable powerhouse propels the CX-90 from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, delivering exhilarating performance on demand.

This SUV's exterior design is a testament to the brand's dedication to craftsmanship. Its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette is punctuated by bold lines and an imposing front grille, making a statement wherever it roams. With available 20-inch alloy wheels, it rides in style and commands attention.

Inside the cabin, the latest CX-90 exudes luxury. With spacious seating for up to seven passengers, it ensures comfort for all. Fold down the rear seats, and customers can unleash an expansive cargo space of 71.2 cubic feet, perfect for accommodating all their gear.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is a tech marvel. Its 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers seamless access to navigation, entertainment and connectivity features. With Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto integration™, staying connected is effortless.

Safety is the bedrock of the brand's philosophy, and the 2024 CX-90 exemplifies this commitment. Equipped with an array of advanced safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking, it's a steadfast guardian on the road. The i-Activsense® suite of safety technologies is the vigilant companion, ensuring peace of mind for every mile.

Customers who want to test drive the 2024 Mazda CX-90 can contact Flagship Mazda by dialing 787-302-2713. For further information, interested customers can also visit the dealership at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 2.1, Urb. Industrial Bechara, Pueblo Viejo, San Juan, PR 00920.

