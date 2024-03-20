Exciting news for all ! BioCellgraft, Inc. is on the brink of releasing their ground breaking Injectable regenerative therapeutics designed to enhance oral health.

Dr. Michel Dard can't contain his excitement to bring these cutting-edge products to healthcare providers. These regenerative scaffold sheets are designed to revolutionize oro-facial by enhancing healing and tissue strength, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. With the addition of these regenerative properties, treatment results are expected to reach new heights. Stay tuned, the future of regenerative medicine is here!

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we head toward the inaugural World Oral Health Day taking place March 20, 2024 #WorldOralHealthDay https://www.worldoralhealthday.org/ BioCellgraft, Inc. discusses the company's newly developed products to be offered at the time of launch for its' first of a kind, pioneering Injectable regenerative therapeutics designed and geared toward enhancing soft tissue and hard tissue ( gingiva and bone ) voids that are prevalent for millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Our planned launch has been expected for end of Q2, 2024 however, recent collection of additional supportive data from conducted soft and hard tissue case study programs which continues to further our ability to educate and inform practitioners and patients more robustly suggests that our launch timing will be pushed back slightly. This time will allow the team at BCG to effectively populate our product knowledge inserts for an enhanced experience at the practitioner level. A new date will be announced. "We are excited to bring our successful, approved and easy to use Injectable Therapeutic to practitioners and patients all over. As an educator in oral health as well as a practitioner myself, it gives me tremendous pleasure to offer my fellows on the battlefield exceptional, innovative tools to help their patient cases." Says, BioCellgraft CEO, Dr. Michel Dard. Some of the newly developed products fall in the realm of our barrier membrane or regenerative scaffold sheet offerings that provide exceptional advanced healing and tissue strengthening filling the gap in many oro-facial surgical procedures giving patients more comfortable outcomes more swiftly. Currently our offering of regenerative scaffolds is exceptional. However, the supplementation of additional regenerative properties to our existing portfolio products gives the physician and the patient even better outcomes in their treatment regimens.