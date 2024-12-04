Exciting News from Boca Bearings: Introducing Our Expanded One-Way Bearing Series!

Allen Baum, states, "We are excited to offer a diverse range of one-way bearings tailored to meet various applications." Post this

Explore Our Series:

One-Way Bearings: OWC, EWC, HF, HFL, RC, RCB, CSK

Needle Bearings: B, SCE, HK

One-Way Ball Types: CSK200 , CSK300 , CSK-2RS, CSK-P-2RS & CSK-PP-2RS

, , CSK-2RS, CSK-P-2RS & CSK-PP-2RS Choose from options that come Open, Double Sealed, Single, or Double Keyways to suit your specific needs.

For those seeking one-way bearings without assemblies, we offer HF, FC, and RC versions. Our HFL series features two integral radial bearings positioned on either side of a needle roller clutch, making them ideal for supporting radial forces in tight spaces.

Additionally, we provide plastic springs (HFL...KF) and partially knurled outer rings (HFL...R) upon request. These clutch and bearing assemblies are designed to perform in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 120°C, with oil lubrication recommended for environments exceeding 70°C.

Our one-way clutch bearings are ultra-narrow and high-performance, starting at just 5.4mm in width. They allow for free overrun in the opposite direction and consist of a drawn cup roller clutch, cage, and springs. The CSK series is available in two designs: the PP (two keyway notch) and the P (one keyway notch) series, ensuring a secure fit on the shaft for enhanced torque in machinery, conveyor belts, or appliances.

Applications for One-Way Bearings:

Paper handling in copiers, fax machines, and paper towel dispensers

Exercise equipment

Household appliances

Two-speed gearboxes

Rack indexing drives

Non-return devices and transcendental clutches

Fishing reels, RC cars, RC helicopters, and engines

As our founder, Allen Baum, states, "We are excited to offer a diverse range of one-way bearings tailored to meet various applications."

For more information about our one-way bearings, reach out to a Boca Bearings expert at [email protected].

About Boca Bearings: Since 1987, Boca Bearings has been a trusted leader in ceramic bearing technology, focusing on reducing rolling resistance and conserving energy. We pride ourselves on having no minimum order requirements, making us your one-stop shop for everything from prototyping to production.

Whether you need affordability, longevity, or high-speed performance, Boca Bearings has the perfect solution for you. Wholesale discounts are available upon request.

Visit us online: www.bocabearings.com

