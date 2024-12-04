Exciting News from Boca Bearings: Introducing Our Expanded One-Way Bearing Series!

Boca Bearings is thrilled to unveil our newly expanded One-Way Bearing Series! These innovative one-way clutches or Sprag style bearings are expertly crafted from a drawn cup with needle roller clutches, featuring a compact radial section height. Commonly referred to as one-way bearings, anti-reverse bearings, or clutch bearings, they are designed for efficiency and versatility.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boca Bearings is thrilled to unveil our newly expanded One-Way Bearing Series! These innovative one-way clutches or Sprag style bearings are expertly crafted from a drawn cup with needle roller clutches, featuring a compact radial section height. Commonly referred to as one-way bearings, anti-reverse bearings, or clutch bearings, they are designed for efficiency and versatility.
Our One-Way Bearings utilize the same small radial section as drawn cup needle roller bearings, optimizing space without compromising performance. These lightweight, compact bearings operate directly on a shaft and are engineered to handle high torque transmission. They allow torque to flow in one direction while enabling free motion in the opposite direction. We offer a variety of one-way bearings, both with and without bearing assemblies, in both inch and metric sizes.
Explore Our Series:
- One-Way Bearings: OWC, EWC, HF, HFL, RC, RCB, CSK
- Needle Bearings: B, SCE, HK
- One-Way Ball Types: CSK200, CSK300, CSK-2RS, CSK-P-2RS & CSK-PP-2RS
- Choose from options that come Open, Double Sealed, Single, or Double Keyways to suit your specific needs.
For those seeking one-way bearings without assemblies, we offer HF, FC, and RC versions. Our HFL series features two integral radial bearings positioned on either side of a needle roller clutch, making them ideal for supporting radial forces in tight spaces.
Additionally, we provide plastic springs (HFL...KF) and partially knurled outer rings (HFL...R) upon request. These clutch and bearing assemblies are designed to perform in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 120°C, with oil lubrication recommended for environments exceeding 70°C.
Our one-way clutch bearings are ultra-narrow and high-performance, starting at just 5.4mm in width. They allow for free overrun in the opposite direction and consist of a drawn cup roller clutch, cage, and springs. The CSK series is available in two designs: the PP (two keyway notch) and the P (one keyway notch) series, ensuring a secure fit on the shaft for enhanced torque in machinery, conveyor belts, or appliances.
Read our article on One Way Bearings on Blenders and Conveyor Belts
Applications for One-Way Bearings:
- Paper handling in copiers, fax machines, and paper towel dispensers
- Exercise equipment
- Household appliances
- Two-speed gearboxes
- Rack indexing drives
- Non-return devices and transcendental clutches
- Fishing reels, RC cars, RC helicopters, and engines
As our founder, Allen Baum, states, "We are excited to offer a diverse range of one-way bearings tailored to meet various applications."
For more information about our one-way bearings, reach out to a Boca Bearings expert at [email protected].
About Boca Bearings: Since 1987, Boca Bearings has been a trusted leader in ceramic bearing technology, focusing on reducing rolling resistance and conserving energy. We pride ourselves on having no minimum order requirements, making us your one-stop shop for everything from prototyping to production.
Whether you need affordability, longevity, or high-speed performance, Boca Bearings has the perfect solution for you. Wholesale discounts are available upon request.
Visit us online: www.bocabearings.com
