Exciting News: Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Coming to Bel Air!

There's a state-of-the-art, indoor pickleball experience coming to Harford County, MD. A place where ideal conditions meet infinite fun for players of all skill levels!

BEL AIR, Md., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Arena Club is thrilled to announce Harford County's first premier indoor pickleball facility – The Pickle Factory – is opening this fall at 2302 E Churchville Rd. Bel Air, MD. Activities you love in our well-known Sports Factory, like the Olympic weight room and Sports Performance training, will find their new home in the main building.

What's in store?

Picture nine pro-level, climate-controlled courts designed for the ultimate pickleball experience where every day is sunny, with no wind, and 72 degrees. Think professional pickleball surfaces, upgraded strategic lighting, and permanent nets all set within individually fenced, generously spaced areas.

Say goodbye to long waits between games, errant balls from other courts, and drives across the state for decent indoor play. Here, every surface guarantees a true bounce, and we pair you with players at your skill level for evenly-matched fun. No more weather cancellations, inconsistent surfaces, or game interruptions.

And when you're off the court?

Enjoy an observation area with a beautiful member lounge complete with big screens and comfortable seating. We'll have snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Now, let's talk about coaching and programming.

At The Pickle Factory, we're raising the bar for pickleball coaching and programming, starting with our stellar team. We've hired Joselito Ocampo as our Pickleball Director. Under his guidance, our coaching and programming will reach new heights.

The highly qualified Dr. Dahlia Hirsh is leading our coaching team, a PPR-certified Pro and National Gold Medal winner. She oversees a range of coaching options, including clinics, private and semi-private lessons, and small group sessions, all available to members and non-members.

Our programming, guided by another PPR-certified Pro and National Gold Medal winner, Lori Phillips, is versatile and engaging. We designed it to cater to all age groups and skill levels—from beginners to experts.

Expect organized level play, skill-specific leagues, and many events like tournaments and social gatherings that focus on competition and community. Plus, we'll be open for parties, corporate, and group outings.

Wait, there's more!

Memberships are about to drop, and Arena Club members will get early access to join with discounts. Afterward, Pickle Factory will open its doors to everyone ready to join the fun.

Looking for ways to join the Pickle Factory experience?

We have limited memberships at three levels: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Our Gold membership includes priority reservations and free drop-ins. Silver offers discounted fees and the flexibility to pay as you go, and our Bronze membership is for program drop-in guests who don't want monthly membership fees.

Want more information? Email Joselito Ocampo at [email protected] or let us know you're interested at mypicklefactory.com.

At the Pickle Factory, we ensure perfect play conditions to maximize the fun for players of all skill levels.

Media Contact

Joselito Ocampo, The Arena Club, 1 410-734-7300, [email protected], mypicklefactory.com

SOURCE The Arena Club