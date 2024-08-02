Exciting News! Renowned Dog Trainer from Texas Now Offering Lessons in Western North Carolina

Experience top-notch training at an unbeatable price! Each class is one hour per week, spanning six weeks. The cost is just $180.00, providing the perfect opportunity for you and your dog to learn and grow together. Don't miss out!

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that one of the most well-known and highly sought-after dog trainers from Texas is now offering both group and private lessons in Western North Carolina. This is a unique opportunity to work with a top-tier trainer renowned for their expertise and success in dog training. Whether you're looking to enhance your dog's obedience, socialization, or advanced skills, these lessons offer unparalleled guidance and support. Don't miss out on the chance to train with one of the best in the field!

Dog Training Group Classes Starting This Sunday, August 4th!

Join us for our AKC STAR Puppy class at 3:00 PM. For those with more advanced pups, join our AKC CGC class at 4:00 PM.

Contact Jason at VanBuren K9 Academy

(828) 318-5994

https://www.facebook.com/vanburen.k9.academy

Media Contact

Jason Hawkins, Vanburen K9 Academy, 1 8283185994, [email protected], VanburenK9Academy.com

SOURCE Vanburen K9 Academy