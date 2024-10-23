Exclusive Arizona Jazz Festival Experience Gifted to Veterans and Community Leaders

"We're thrilled to offer veterans and community leaders a one-of-a-kind experience at the Arizona Jazz Festival," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, HeroZona Foundation co-founder, and member of Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65. Post this

This remarkable effort is also powered by HeroZona Foundation's Play It Forward program, an initiative dedicated to promoting community involvement in the arts and expanding access to cultural experiences. By offering this exclusive opportunity, the program underscores the importance of arts education and community engagement.

"We're thrilled to offer veterans and community leaders a one-of-a-kind experience at the Arizona Jazz Festival," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm veteran, HeroZona Foundation co-founder, and member of Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65. "Music has the power to bring people together, and we're excited to share this incredible event with those who have given so much to our communities and nation."

Festival-goers can look forward to show-stopping performances from top jazz and R&B talent, including Musiq Soulchild, Miguel, Kem, The O'Jays, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and The Isley Brothers. More details on the full performance schedule can be found here. Attendees can also explore a mouth-watering lineup of food and drink vendors, bringing bold flavors to enhance the festival experience here.

"Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65's family of volunteers works tirelessly to support our pillars – veteran affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth," said Jarvis Reddick, commander of Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65. "This is a chance to reward them for their hard work and dedication to making our community stronger."

The Play It Forward program has a rich history of creating memorable and meaningful experiences for the community. Highlights include "Two Trains Running," a Black History Month initiative that educated students about the pioneers of the civil rights movement, and a special event where students were invited to the Phoenix Symphony for a performance of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." The program has also hosted a "Pinkfong Baby Shark" mini show alongside a family resource fair aimed at preparing young children for preschool and kindergarten. Most recently, 18 high school and college students from South Phoenix enjoyed an unforgettable suite experience at the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The HeroZona Foundation, alongside its dedicated partners, continues to create meaningful experiences that honor the service of veterans and promote education and community development. This year's Arizona Jazz Festival is just one example of the many ways these organizations are committed to enriching lives through the power of music and arts.

To discover more about the Play It Forward initiative and how to become a valued community partner, visit herozona.org/programs/playitforward.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

About Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65

The Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 welcomes veterans from all branches of our Armed Forces. The post enables its members to continue serving God, Country and the Community. Their mission is to support the community of the South Phoenix area under their four pillars: veterans, defense, youth and Americanism. One hundred percent of the funds raised through their events are given back to the community to help give scholarships to students, and aid and assistance to veterans in need and their families. For more information, visit twilliamspost65.org.

Media Contact

Jennifer Howard, HeroZona Foundation, 1 4804381602, [email protected], https://www.herozona.org/

SOURCE HeroZona Foundation