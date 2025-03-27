Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Beast Games Episode Zero' Production at 2025 NAB Show Post|Production World

Join Post|Production World at the 2025 NAB Show for "Tales from Episode Zero" — an inside look at MrBeast's record-breaking Beast Games with Head of Post-Production Josh Kulic.

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post|Production World, in conjunction with the 2025 NAB Show, is set to feature the exclusive session "Tales from Episode Zero - Inside Beast Games: From YouTube to Amazon with Josh Kulic," offering attendees a unique glimpse into the groundbreaking production of Episode Zero of Beast Games.

Beast Games, launched by renowned content creator MrBeast, broke multiple records, including the most cameras used in production, the largest prize, and the record for the largest viewership of any unscripted show.

The show featured 2,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize, setting a new standard in large-scale production. The MrBeast main channel has a staggering 375 million subscribers.

Josh Kulic, Head of Post-Production, will explore the challenges and innovations involved in producing content at such an unprecedented scale. Attendees will gain insights into managing media from over 500 cameras, transferring a petabyte of footage overnight, and the strategies that led to multiple world records. Plus, participants are encouraged to engage in Q&A for the panel!

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PDT, in room S219 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Moderated by Jeff Greenberg, CEO and founder of J Greenberg Consulting, it promises to be an invaluable experience for professionals involved in post-production, editing, sound, VFX, color, and production workflows.

Open to all badge holders, this session is a must-attend for those seeking to understand the intricacies of a high-scale production and post-production process. Register today: https://registration.experientevent.com/ShowNAB251/

For more updates & information about Post|Production World, visit https://nabshow.com/las-vegas/conferences-and-workshops/post-production-world/

For any inquiries regarding the upcoming event, please contact Post|Production World Event Manager Katanni Bramhan-Grey at [email protected].

About Future Media Conferences, LLC

FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 25 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe, Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and BorisFX. Conferences include NAB Las Vegas, Post|Production World conference, Adobe Video World, the Visual Storytelling Conference, the Remote Production Conference, the Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visit futuremediaconferences.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6-9 in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for creating superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption across multiple platforms, the NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to serve their communities best, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

