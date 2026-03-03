Exclusive Charter Service Announces Strategic Partnership with Yachts Worldwide to Expand Luxury Travel Offering

"Our clients have long asked for a yacht advisory firm with the same discipline and discretion they expect from us in aviation. This partnership with Yachts Worldwide lets us deliver exactly that." - Jason Johnson, Founder and CEO, Exclusive Charter Service Post this

"Over the years, many of our clients have asked whether we could recommend a yacht advisory firm that operates with the same discipline and discretion they expect from us in private aviation," said Jason Johnson, Founder and CEO of Exclusive Charter Service. "This partnership with Yachts Worldwide allows us to say yes, and to do it with complete confidence in the quality of service our clients will receive."

A Complementary, Not Competitive, Relationship

ECS will remain exclusively focused on private aviation. The partnership with Yachts Worldwide is designed to complement, not replace, the company's core offering. Clients who express interest in yacht charters will be connected directly with YWW's dedicated advisory team, which specializes in luxury motor yacht charters, sailing experiences, and bespoke maritime itineraries across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and beyond.

Yachts Worldwide maintains an active fleet portfolio of over 650 charter vessels, ranging from 50-foot sailing catamarans to 200-foot-plus superyachts, with seasonal availability in the world's most sought-after cruising grounds including the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Greek Islands, the French Riviera, and Croatia.

"We built Yachts Worldwide to reflect the same client-first philosophy that has made ECS successful in aviation," said Kiara Liane, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yachts Worldwide. "Our clients aren't just booking a yacht. They're planning an experience. Whether it's a family holiday in the Bahamas, a corporate retreat along the Amalfi Coast, or a Monaco Grand Prix weekend aboard a superyacht, we handle every detail with the same white-glove approach ECS clients have come to expect."

What ECS Clients Can Expect

Through this partnership, ECS clients will have access to:

Personalized yacht charter advisory: Dedicated consultation to match vessels, crew, and itineraries to individual preferences and occasions.

Global fleet access: Over 650 charter yachts across all major cruising regions, from intimate sailing vessels to full-crew superyachts.

Seamless coordination: Integrated travel planning that connects private aviation arrangements with yacht charter logistics, including airport-to-marina transfers.

Exclusive partner pricing: Preferred rates and priority availability for ECS clients on select vessels and seasonal itineraries.

Concierge-level service: From provisioning and onboard dining to shore excursions and event access, every element of the charter experience is curated.

Meeting Growing Demand in Luxury Travel

The partnership comes at a time of sustained growth in both the private aviation and luxury yacht charter markets. According to industry data, the global yacht charter market is projected to exceed $25 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals seeking private, flexible travel experiences. The overlap between private jet and yacht charter clientele has become increasingly apparent, with many luxury travelers seeking a single trusted advisory relationship across both domains.

ECS has seen this trend firsthand. The company's client base, which includes business executives, family offices, entertainment industry professionals, and high-net-worth individuals, has consistently expressed interest in extending their travel experience beyond aviation.

"The synergy between private aviation and yacht charter is undeniable," Johnson added. "Our clients already trust us to get them anywhere in the world on their schedule. Now we can ensure that when they arrive at the marina, the same level of care and preparation is waiting for them on the water."

Looking Ahead

ECS and Yachts Worldwide plan to introduce joint marketing initiatives, co-branded travel experiences, and seasonal charter packages beginning in Spring 2026. The companies will also explore collaborative offerings for major events including the Monaco Grand Prix, Caribbean holiday season, and Mediterranean summer charter season.

Existing ECS clients will receive a formal introduction to the Yachts Worldwide team via direct communication in the coming weeks, with dedicated points of contact for charter inquiries and itinerary planning.

About Exclusive Charter Service

Exclusive Charter Service Inc. (ECS) is a premier private aviation brokerage based at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Founded by Jason Johnson, ECS provides on-demand jet charter, aircraft management advisory, and VIP flight coordination for individuals, corporations, and family offices worldwide. With access to thousands of aircraft and a decade-long track record of safe, discreet, and reliable service, ECS has established itself as a trusted name in private aviation. For more information, visit www.ecsjets.com.

About Yachts Worldwide

Yachts Worldwide (YWW) is an independent global yacht brokerage and charter advisory firm specializing in luxury motor yacht charters, sailing experiences, and bespoke maritime itineraries. With a portfolio of over 650 vessels and coverage across all major cruising regions, YWW delivers personalized, white-glove charter experiences for discerning travelers worldwide. For more information, visit www.yachtsworldwide.com or contact [email protected].

