Exclusive Charter Service Appoints Jonas Klein as Chief Operating Officer

"Jonas has truly been through every phase of this company's evolution. He is the future of this company. I rely on his counsel daily, and I am confident his leadership will drive continued growth and excellence at ECS." - Jason Johnson, Founder and CEO, Exclusive Charter Service Post this

In 2012, Klein played a key role in building ECS's internal 24/7 Ground Transportation Division—an initiative designed exclusively to enhance the client experience through seamless, around-the-clock service. The division became a cornerstone of ECS's service offering and contributed meaningfully to the company's operational infrastructure.

Following the success of the ground division, Klein transitioned into the Controller role in 2015, working closely under his late brother, Adam Klein, co-founder of ECS, who passed away in 2018. After Adam's passing, Klein assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he led the company's financial strategy and operational discipline through a period of sustained growth and transformation.

Under Klein's financial leadership, ECS has achieved consistent year-over-year growth, including a 30% increase in EBITDA in 2025. His ability to combine operational execution with financial oversight has been instrumental in positioning ECS as a leader in the private aviation brokerage sector.

As COO, Klein will oversee day-to-day operations, continue to scale internal systems, and drive strategic initiatives across the organization.

Jason Johnson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ECS, commented:

"Jonas has truly been through every phase of this company's evolution. He has supported ECS as if it were his own from day one, and I am honored to welcome him as COO. His brother Adam, my co-founder, would absolutely share in this moment with pride. Jonas is the future of this company. I rely on his counsel daily, and I am confident his leadership will drive continued growth and excellence at ECS."

Johnson will remain in his role as CEO, with a continued focus on strategic growth through acquisitions and advancing the company's technological capabilities, including the integration of artificial intelligence across its platform.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for ECS as it continues to scale its operations, enhance client service offerings, and expand its global footprint.

About Exclusive Charter Service (ECS)

Exclusive Charter Service, Inc. is a premier private aviation brokerage headquartered in South Florida. Founded in 2004, ECS provides customized global air charter solutions with a commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence. The company works exclusively with ARGUS-rated operators and maintains a 21-year safety record with zero accidents.

Media Contact

Jason Johnson, Exclusive Charter Service, Inc., 1 (888) 522-0883, [email protected], https://ecsjets.com/

SOURCE Exclusive Charter Service, Inc.