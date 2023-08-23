Exclusive: Head of IX Social on the App's Latest Upgrades

INFINOX has launched the latest version of its copy-trading app, IX Social, with enhanced features, making it a preferred destination for traders worldwide. Joao Camarneiro, Head of IX Social, highlighted the user-friendly platform's innovations, emphasizing its commitment to constant improvement and user input, heralding a new era in copy trading with a focus on both novice and expert traders.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, a leading brokerage firm, has recently launched the newest version of its copy-trading app, IX Social.

With enhanced features and tools specifically designed to elevate the experience of its users, IX Social has become the copy-trading destination for many traders worldwide.

We have run an interview with Joao Camarneiro, Head of IX Social, who has walked us through the app's latest developments, and let us in on what is to come for INFINOX.

Q1: Hi Joao, thanks for joining us today. Please let us know a little more about copy trading and social trading, and how it works at INFINOX.

A1: Hi, thank you for having me. Copy trading and social trading are innovative ways to engage in the financial markets. They allow users to follow and copy the trading strategies of more experienced traders, which can be particularly helpful for beginners. At INFINOX, we've developed a user-friendly platform that makes it easy for clients to discover, follow, and copy successful traders.

Q2: How does the new version of the IX Social copy trading app differ from the previous version? More specifically, what are the major upgrades and changes?

A2: The new version of our IX Social app has several key improvements. Firstly, it's built on a stable, in-house developed platform that strives for constant enhancements. Secondly, it's intuitive and user-friendly, catering to copiers who may not be experts in trading. Lastly, it's a multi-account platform, which enables different risk management strategies for users.

Q3: What has been the user experience with social and copy trading at INFINOX since IX Social was first launched in 2021?

A3: One thing about INFINOX is that we never dwell on the past; our main focus remains on the present, and the future. However, we are proud of the decisions that have brought us to where we are today. We consider ourselves pioneers in social and copy trading, and our success in reaching clients from all walks of life is a testament to that. We understand that not everyone has enough time to learn or follow the markets 24/7, which is why our platform aims to provide solutions for all kinds of investors.

Q4: What is the near future holding for IX Social?

A4: I can assure you that IX Social will have constant news and developments for the foreseeable future. We currently have several features in development, but that doesn't mean we're closed off from user input. From day one, we've been committed to gathering feedback from our users because we know that the platform isn't meant to please INFINOX. We focus on helping users and investors to improve their experience and trading results.

This said, you can definitely expect more exciting announcements from us as we continue to evolve and grow.

Q5: Thank you for your time, Joao. It's been great learning more about INFINOX and the IX Social app. We look forward to hearing more about your ongoing developments in the future.

A5: Thank you for having me. It was a pleasure to share our vision and plans with you.

Our conversation with Joao Camarneiro has unveiled the transformative strides IX Social is making in the realm of copy trading. With its user-centric approach, cutting-edge features, and a vision that's firmly set on the future, INFINOX is revolutionising the trading experience for both novices and experts alike.

