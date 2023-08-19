Exclusive Interview with Real Estate Mogul and Philanthropist Daniel Neiditch to Air on Sidewalks TV Show

SIDEWALKS reporter Toni Fox offers an in-depth look into Neiditch's impressive journey and his impactful contributions to both his community and the world at large.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Sidewalks TV will feature an exclusive interview with Daniel Neiditch, a leading figure in New York City's real estate scene and a committed philanthropist. Conducted by SIDEWALKS reporter Toni Fox, the interview offers an in-depth look into Neiditch's impressive journey and his impactful contributions to both his community and the world at large.

Daniel Neiditch, better known as the President of River 2 River Realty, has cemented his status as a visionary real estate investor with decades of experience. His agency has overseen acquisitions totaling over $1 billion in the past ten years, establishing River 2 River Realty as a dynamic and influential player within the industry. Neiditch's commitment to excellence extends to their brokerage division, renowned for providing comprehensive services tailored to discerning clients.

Neiditch's philanthropic efforts underscore his dedication to positive change. He passionately supports children in need, aids the homeless, and champions various charitable organizations. His work has reached international shores, offering medical care and support to underserved populations. Neiditch also serves as the chairman of the Max Alexander Foundation, dedicated to building schools in Africa and empowering impoverished communities.

The interview delves into Neiditch's sports interests, including his appearances at MLB games to throw out the first pitch and his experiences in celebrity boxing with champions Evander Holyfield and "Sugar" Ray Leonard. Additionally, Neiditch shares memorable encounters, including a meeting with actor Michael J. Fox, further enriching his diverse journey.

Tune in to Sidewalks TV tomorrow to gain insight into Daniel Neiditch's captivating story, his philanthropic pursuits, and his significant contributions to both real estate and society.

About Sidewalks TV Show:

Sidewalks Entertainment, renowned for its celebrity interviews and music showcases, offers a unique look into the lives of established and emerging artists. With its extensive episode catalog and family-friendly content, Sidewalks Entertainment has become a trusted source for a behind-the-scenes perspective on entertainment.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, River 2 River Realty, 1 646-416-6846, [email protected], http://www.river2riverrealty.com/

SOURCE River 2 River Realty