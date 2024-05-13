Exclusive On-Location Media Interview Opportunities to Mark D-Day 80th Anniversary in Normandy at Omaha Beach, Chateau Vierville and WW2 Reenactment Camp

Scheduling now available for June 3-7 interviews in Normandy with Jim Trippon, son of decorated Normandy hero American Army Technical Sergeant John Trippon, alongside Jean-Paul Hausermann (age 94), whose family was liberated by Trippon and American Forces. Jim Trippon also is available by phone or in-studio in Houston before June 1.
HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media seeking exclusive and unique interview opportunities that will highlight the memories and sacrifices of those who served on D-Day, June 6, 1944, can now schedule for on-location at several historic sites in Normandy. To commemorate this very special 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Jim Trippon, son of American Army Technical Sergeant John Trippon (deceased), and 94-year-old Jean-Paul Hausermann who was liberated on D-Day with his family by Trippon, will be offering media interviews. This is an opportunity for journalists to bring special reflection to their audiences regarding the bravery and sacrifices of the American Troops who fought and died for freedom.
All media are invited to conduct in-person interviews at three different locations: Chateau Vierville, owned by the Hausermann family, Omaha Beach, and the WW2 reenactment camp. They will have the opportunity to connect with Jean-Paul Hausermann on the grounds of the famous chateau. This castle overlooks Omaha Beach and served as the German coastal defense commander's headquarters until being liberated by Sergeant Trippon and American Forces on D-Day in 1944. Jean-Paul and his family were held prisoners here in their own home. As a combat engineer, Technical Sergeant Trippon landed on Omaha Beach during the second wave of troops on D-Day, and his role in capturing the Nazi field headquarters at the Chateau Vierville was a pivotal moment in the battle. For the next 10 months following D-Day, Chateau Vierville served as the U.S. port headquarters for the famous Mulberry Harbor on Omaha Beach.
Media are requested to schedule in advance and will have exclusive on-location video and photo shooting opportunities, including:
- Unlimited access to the castle known as Chateau Vierville (headquarters for the Nazi defenses prior to D-Day and headquarters for the famous "Mulberry Harbor" for 10 months after D-Day).
- Access to photograph and experience the WW2 reenactment camp on Chateau grounds, featuring more than 100 original US Army WW2 vehicles.
- Videotaping and photo locations of the rooms used by Rommel and the U.S. Command staff.
- Voice notes from Technical Sergeant John Trippon, now deceased.
- Photos of Jean-Paul Hausermann who was 14 on D-Day and held prisoner with his family in the chateau.
- Sit-down interviews in Normandy from June 3-7 with Jim Trippon (son of Normandy hero Sergeant John Trippon) and Jean-Paul Hausermann.
- Phone, video call, or in-studio interviews in Houston before June 1 with Jim Trippon.
Media can contact Lihen Amlak at [email protected] or 713-661-1040 to schedule an interview in either the U.S. or France. Jim Trippon can be reached directly on his mobile at 713-498-8849 or at [email protected]
