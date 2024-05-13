Exclusive On-Location Media Interview Opportunities to Mark D-Day 80th Anniversary in Normandy at Omaha Beach, Chateau Vierville and WW2 Reenactment Camp

Scheduling now available for June 3-7 interviews in Normandy with Jim Trippon, son of decorated Normandy hero American Army Technical Sergeant John Trippon, alongside Jean-Paul Hausermann (age 94), whose family was liberated by Trippon and American Forces. Jim Trippon also is available by phone or in-studio in Houston before June 1.

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media seeking exclusive and unique interview opportunities that will highlight the memories and sacrifices of those who served on D-Day, June 6, 1944, can now schedule for on-location at several historic sites in Normandy. To commemorate this very special 80th Anniversary of D-Day, Jim Trippon, son of American Army Technical Sergeant John Trippon (deceased), and 94-year-old Jean-Paul Hausermann who was liberated on D-Day with his family by Trippon, will be offering media interviews. This is an opportunity for journalists to bring special reflection to their audiences regarding the bravery and sacrifices of the American Troops who fought and died for freedom.