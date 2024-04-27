Exclusive Public Sale of Game Used Items from Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes ,Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers & Minnesota Vikings

Owning a piece of game used history from your favorite team is the ultimate fan experience Post this

www.MichiganBlockM.com

Elite Sports also purchased large sections of the Ohio State Buckeyes End Zone Turf from the world renowned Horseshoe Stadium. Perfect for Ohio State Alumni and Ohio State Buckeye fans to display in their fan caves, sports bars and game rooms. The end zone is considered the 'gem of all gems' and the perfect gift for the avid Buckeye fan.

www.OhioStateHorseShoe.com

Elite Sports also purchased several large sections of Pittsburgh Steelers game used turf from Three Rivers Stadium.

This first generation turf was installed in 1983 and removed in 1996. Imagine the icons that have played on this very turf over the years: Jerome Bettis, Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd, Mike Merriweather, John Stallworth, Jack Lambert and many many more! Amazing memories and victories happened on this historic turf. Doesn't get much more collectible than this and is the perfect gift for your favorite Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

www.PittsburghSteelersTurf.com

Elite Sports also purchased several large stadium wall sections from the Ring of Honor at Lambeau Field. This treasured part of the stadium has been around since 1957 and considered one of the most unique Green Bay Packers Game Used items in the market today. Players such as Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Reggie White have all played within these hallowed walls of one of the most recognized and famous stadiums in the world.... Lambeau Field.

www.LambeauStadium.com

Elite Sports originally purchased the majority of the Metrodome Roof after its infamous collapse from a mega snow storm in 2010. Also obtained the field turf and several thousand stadium seatbacks. In addition exclusively purchased the original Astro Turf played on during the 1987 and 1991 World Series. Several Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins collectibles and gifts are available as well.

www.TheMetrodomeRoof.com

Guy R Nelson from Elite Sports Promotions Agency says, "We are always on the hunt to offer a piece of history to fans from their favorite stadiums and players....just brings them closer to the game and action".

Media Contact

Guy R Nelson, Elite Sports Promotions Agency, 1 6518950916, [email protected], www.EliteSportsShop.com

SOURCE Elite Sports Promotions Agency