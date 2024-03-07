EXCLUSIVE: Stage and Screen Actor/ Author Per Hampton (End Of the World, Sweet Pea) will star in a chilling new psychological thriller P E E K A Boo

EXCLUSIVE: Stage and Screen Actor/ Author Per Hampton (End Of the World, Sweet Pea) will star in and executive produce (co-produced by Xander Bailey who will also co-star) the new psychological thriller P E E K A Boo. Per will also direct in this American International Films production. Production is slated to begin this April '24 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXCLUSIVE: Stage and Screen Actor/ Author Per Hampton (End Of the World, Sweet Pea) will star in and executive produce (co-produced by Xander Bailey who will also co-star) the new psychological thriller P E E K A Boo.

Written by Per Hampton, the story is inspired by true events from a fiction author's struggle with complete isolation.

In P E E K A Boo, A bestselling author is teetering on the edge of madness after years in isolation with only his characters, and a possible alternate reality that may or may not be fiction.

This psychological tightrope draws him closer to the cliff of reality. An unimaginable influence presents itself and blurs the line of insanity.

"I am thrilled to bring this compelling story to the screen."

"I feel very fortunate to make my directorial debut with this powerful story. I hope to bring this character's emotional nightmare to life in a compelling manner."

Per is represented by Step Forward Entertainment LA-NY and Jacque Pederson-Schrimcher.

Media Contact

Jacque Pederson-Schrimcher., Step Forward Entertainment, 1 310-927-0318, [email protected], https://stepforwardentertainment.com

SOURCE Step Forward Entertainment