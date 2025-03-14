Exclusively Yours: Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort Curates Custom Wedding Experiences Immersed in the Beauty of Nature

"Naviva® offers couples the rare opportunity to celebrate their union in a setting that feels worlds away from traditional wedding venues," says Eduardo Sampere, Resort Manager, Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort. Post this

Effortless Experiences in The Embrace of Nature

The philosophy of absolute customization extends to every aspect of the Naviva® wedding journey, beginning with the setting itself. Intimate by design with 15 luxury bungalows for up to 30 guests, Naviva® presents the perfect backdrop for couples who value exclusivity and personalization over convention, seamlessly blending refined comforts with the raw beauty of nature. Tucked within a private peninsula where forest meets the sea, a full property buyout transforms Naviva® into a wedding party's personal paradise, granting exclusive access to a Four Seasons resort.

Naviva® weaves its sense of place throughout the wedding journey, allowing Mexico's coastal rhythms to infuse every moment of the celebration. This immersive approach extends to each guest's stay – from complimentary spa journeys in forested spa pods, to a thoughtfully curated program of activities. The resort seamlessly integrates authentic cultural elements that elevate the festivities, whether local musical performances, guided raicilla tastings, or hands-on artisan workshops for guests to craft meaningful keepsakes. Throughout their stay, dedicated guides ensure everyone's preferences are honored, coordinating personalized experiences for each guest from sunrise yoga to evening stargazing sessions. This thoughtful integration of personalized attention, cultural richness, and natural beauty creates a wedding experience that feels both effortlessly authentic and profoundly personal.

Curated Ceremonies & Celebrations

Naviva®'s harmonious blend of luxury bungalows, natural splendor, and attentive service establishes a foundation for each couple's celebration to unfold—a canvas awaiting their personal vision. Weddings at Naviva® transcend conventional expectations, offering couples complete freedom and ease to create and plan without constraints. Couples can craft a comprehensive celebration journey—from intimate welcome cocktails beneath swaying palms and personalized rehearsal dinners at sunset to the centerpiece vow exchange and a distinctive reception that captures their unique style. Each event builds upon the last, creating a narrative arc that allows relationships to deepen and connections to strengthen across multiple days of shared experiences.

Unlike traditional venues with predetermined packages or restrictions, Naviva® embraces each couple's vision without compromise. Personalization begins long before the ceremony itself, as dedicated local guides partner with couples throughout their journey—from initial planning visits to final celebration—ensuring every detail reflects their story. The freedom to customize extends to each element of the festivities —from timing and location to cultural moments and personal touches. Morning gatherings might begin with meditation as the forest awakens; afternoon celebrations could incorporate the golden hues of the Pacific sunset; evening events might unfold beneath stars. This unrestricted approach allows couples to honor the traditions that matter most, while creating new ones that reflect their bond.

Naviva®'s offers a host of enchanting event settings, each with its own distinctive ambience that celebrates the resort's connection with nature. Each venue can be transformed according to the couple's vision, from minimalist elegance that highlights the natural surroundings to elaborate designs that create a magical atmosphere within paradise. Options include:

La Solana Beach: A private 575-foot expanse of pristine Pacific shoreline where rolling tides provide a natural soundtrack

: A dramatic cliffside lookout, perched above the ocean with panoramic Pacific views Copal Kitchen: The vibrant culinary heart of Naviva, featuring dramatic open-air design with sweeping ocean views and live-fire cooking

Selva Pool: A serene forest oasis winding through the heart of the resort, offering a poolside venue surrounded by tropical foliage

Forest Clearing: A verdant space where lush vegetation creates a natural cathedral for the moment

Boundless Culinary Creativity, Beyond Traditional Menus

Under the guidance of Chef Sofía Mojica, culinary experiences at Naviva® transcend dining to become meaningful expressions of the couple's shared history. The culinary team can showcase cherished family recipes, vibrant local ingredients, or personal food memories into a narrative of taste. Whether welcome cocktails infused with regional spirits or communal dinners beneath star-filled skies, each culinary moment weaves the couple's past and present into the celebration's fabric. Thoughtfully orchestrated dining becomes a touchstone for connection, deepening the sense of place and feel of community that makes a Naviva® wedding distinctly personal.

Expanding the Festivities

For those desiring additional space for their celebration, Naviva® offers couples the option to extend their wedding footprint by adding Casa Tesoro, a stunning seven-suite estate at the neighboring Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, just a short walk away along Naviva®'s La Solana Beach. This magnificent property serves as both an additional cliffside venue for various wedding events and expanded accommodation. Spanning more than 50,000 square feet, Casa Tesoro features three oceanfront primary suites, four additional guest suites, and expansive indoor-outdoor gathering spaces, including a 60-foot-long infinity pool and a host of luxury amenities. This pairing creates a truly spectacular setting, allowing newlyweds to maintain the exclusive, nature-immersed atmosphere of Naviva® while accommodating more loved ones.

Whether choosing an intimate celebration within Naviva®'s private peninsula or expanding the gathering to include Casa Tesoro, the resort's dedicated team ensures every detail reflects the couple's vision and celebrates their love. Wedding buyouts at Naviva® start at USD$45,000 per night, plus applicable taxes and fees, for up to 30 guests in 15 ocean-view bungalows. Reservations are subject to availability and require a minimum stay of two nights.

To book a wedding at Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, please call +52 329 291 6100 or visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

About Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico

Naviva® – the brand's first adult-only tented resort in the Americas and one of the smallest

Four Seasons resorts in the world – opened December 1, 2022, with 15 ocean-view bungalows nestled amid 48 forested acres on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Each luxury bungalow features a glass-enclosed bedroom and living space that opens to an expansive deck with a private plunge pool and outdoor shower. Every day at Naviva® is an unscripted adventure, where guests might embark on a temazcal ceremony in the "house of heat" or a free diving breathwork exercise along the coast. The resort offers a series of intimate spaces including two spa pods tucked away in the lush forest, an outdoor gym, a serene jungle oasis at the Selva Pool and a private 575-foot expanse of pristine Pacific beachfront. For more information, visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

About Four Seasons

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 127 hotels and resorts, and 51 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews, and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

