Execs In The Know Announces Dynamic Keynote Lineup for Customer Response Summit Taking Place September 24-26, 2024, in Palm Springs, CA

"We are thrilled to bring together such a remarkable group of leaders at this year's Summit. Our theme, 'Building on Our Foundations: People, Technology, Data, Humanity,' reflects our commitment to advancing the CX industry by integrating cutting-edge technology and data with the irreplaceable human touch. CRS is an unparalleled opportunity for the CX community to collaborate, innovate, and lead their organizations into the future," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know.

Featured Keynote Speakers

Renee Horne, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at Chase Auto

Kimberly Masters, Senior Group Director at Sam's Club

Emily Sarver, Vice President of Customer Experience at Lovevery

These distinguished leaders bring extensive expertise and a proven track record in customer experience. Their insights will be invaluable as the Summit explores leveraging technology and data to enhance human connections and drive business success.

"I look forward to the next CRS in September and the opportunity to share best practices and learnings with rebuilding foundations, leading significant transformation, and drastically improving results of core experience and performance metrics," shared Kimberly Masters, Sr. Group Director, Member Care at Sam's Club.

In addition to our keynote speakers, the Summit will feature other notable speakers and sessions, including Tech Forums, Workshops, Customer Shop Talks, Panel Discussions, a Case Study, Moments of Brilliance, the Leader's Choice: Challenge and Opportunity session, and more.

Why This Summit Matters for CX Leaders

CRS provides a platform for CX leaders to stay ahead of the curve in an industry where technology constantly evolves, and customer expectations are higher than ever. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives, network with industry peers, and return to their organizations with the knowledge and inspiration to drive meaningful change. By building on existing foundations, leaders can create a future where exceptional customer experiences are the standard.

For more information and to register for the Customer Response Summit, please visit https://execsintheknow.com/events/customer-response-summit-palm-springs-2024/.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing consumer experiences. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content, including CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and more.

