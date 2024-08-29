Execs In The Know Announces Dynamic Keynote Lineup for Customer Response Summit Taking Place September 24-26, 2024, in Palm Springs, CA

Execs In The Know, a global leader in customer experience (CX), announces the keynote speaker lineup for the upcoming Customer Response Summit (CRS) at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. Themed "Building on Our Foundations: People, Technology, Data, Humanity," the Summit will feature insights from industry leaders from Sam's Club, Lovevery, Chase Auto, and more. With over 30 sessions across three days, CRS offers a unique opportunity for CX leaders to explore the latest trends, network with peers, and gain the tools to drive meaningful change in their organizations.
PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is excited to announce the keynote speaker lineup for the upcoming Customer Response Summit (CRS) held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa on September 24-26, 2024. This year's summit, themed "Building on Our Foundations: People, Technology, Data, Humanity," captures the essence of what it takes to succeed in today's competitive landscape. It emphasizes the importance of harnessing technology and data while maintaining the human element that drives genuine connection and loyalty.
CRS is more than just a conference; it's an experience. Featuring more than 30 sessions across three days, attendees will discover new ways to grow their business, learn about the latest CX trends and technology, and get inspired by our world-class speakers and industry experts.
"We are thrilled to bring together such a remarkable group of leaders at this year's Summit. Our theme, 'Building on Our Foundations: People, Technology, Data, Humanity,' reflects our commitment to advancing the CX industry by integrating cutting-edge technology and data with the irreplaceable human touch. CRS is an unparalleled opportunity for the CX community to collaborate, innovate, and lead their organizations into the future," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know.
Featured Keynote Speakers
- Renee Horne, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at Chase Auto
- Kimberly Masters, Senior Group Director at Sam's Club
- Emily Sarver, Vice President of Customer Experience at Lovevery
These distinguished leaders bring extensive expertise and a proven track record in customer experience. Their insights will be invaluable as the Summit explores leveraging technology and data to enhance human connections and drive business success.
"I look forward to the next CRS in September and the opportunity to share best practices and learnings with rebuilding foundations, leading significant transformation, and drastically improving results of core experience and performance metrics," shared Kimberly Masters, Sr. Group Director, Member Care at Sam's Club.
In addition to our keynote speakers, the Summit will feature other notable speakers and sessions, including Tech Forums, Workshops, Customer Shop Talks, Panel Discussions, a Case Study, Moments of Brilliance, the Leader's Choice: Challenge and Opportunity session, and more.
Why This Summit Matters for CX Leaders
CRS provides a platform for CX leaders to stay ahead of the curve in an industry where technology constantly evolves, and customer expectations are higher than ever. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives, network with industry peers, and return to their organizations with the knowledge and inspiration to drive meaningful change. By building on existing foundations, leaders can create a future where exceptional customer experiences are the standard.
For more information and to register for the Customer Response Summit, please visit https://execsintheknow.com/events/customer-response-summit-palm-springs-2024/.
About Execs In The Know
Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing consumer experiences. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content, including CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and more.
