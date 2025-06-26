Execs In The Know Launches Expert Network to Empower CX Leaders with Trusted Peer Expertise

"Customer experience is an industry built on connection and shared learning," said Tyler Ainge, Digital Community & Social Media Manager at Execs In The Know. "Our Expert Network formalizes this spirit by bringing together a diverse group of voices who live and breathe CX transformation." Post this

"Customer experience is an industry built on connection and shared learning," said Tyler Ainge, Digital Community & Social Media Manager at Execs In The Know. "Our Expert Network formalizes this spirit by bringing together a diverse group of voices who live and breathe CX transformation."

How the Expert Network Works

Each Expert featured in the network is highlighted through a personalized profile showcasing their background, areas of specialization, and professional presence. Members of the KIA community can identify and reach out to the right Expert when faced with complex issues or emerging trends.

Experts engage thoughtfully and selectively, contributing answers to high-priority questions, offering insights on research and content development, and sharing their perspectives through blog posts and industry publications. This intentional involvement ensures that interactions are relevant, focused, and valuable to senior CX leaders who depend on peer-driven knowledge.

Expert Network Benefits to the CX Community

Access to Leading Expertise: Members gain direct connections to vetted CX authorities spanning a wide range of disciplines and industries.

Elevated Thought Leadership: Experts have opportunities to build their personal brand and influence the direction of CX research and dialogue.

The launch of the Expert Network marks another milestone in Execs In The Know's commitment to fostering a thriving, collaborative CX ecosystem where leaders learn from leaders.

How CX Leaders Can Access the Expert Network

Seasoned CX professionals can gain access to the Expert Network by requesting to join the free, online KIA community. Learn more and request to join the KIA community today.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning from Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more.

Media Contact

Laurie Tomko, Execs In The Know, 1 8043631432, [email protected], ExecsInTheKnow.com

SOURCE Execs In The Know