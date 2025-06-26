Execs In The Know Launches Expert Network to Empower CX Leaders with Trusted Peer Expertise

New vetted directory connects top customer experience professionals to accelerate learning and drive industry innovation.
PHOENIX, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Execs In The Know, a global community of customer experience (CX) leaders, is proud to announce the launch of its Expert Network, a curated group of distinguished CX leaders recognized for their deep expertise and industry leadership. The Expert Network is designed to provide senior CX executives with on-demand access to trusted insights, real-world guidance, and collaborative problem-solving through an exclusive directory within the company's Know It All (KIA) online community for brand leaders.
In today's rapidly evolving CX landscape, leaders face increasingly complex challenges requiring nuanced understanding and strategic foresight. The Expert Network was created to meet this need by connecting members with proven practitioners who not only lead in their specialties but actively contribute to the collective intelligence of the CX community.
"Customer experience is an industry built on connection and shared learning," said Tyler Ainge, Digital Community & Social Media Manager at Execs In The Know. "Our Expert Network formalizes this spirit by bringing together a diverse group of voices who live and breathe CX transformation."
How the Expert Network Works
Each Expert featured in the network is highlighted through a personalized profile showcasing their background, areas of specialization, and professional presence. Members of the KIA community can identify and reach out to the right Expert when faced with complex issues or emerging trends.
Experts engage thoughtfully and selectively, contributing answers to high-priority questions, offering insights on research and content development, and sharing their perspectives through blog posts and industry publications. This intentional involvement ensures that interactions are relevant, focused, and valuable to senior CX leaders who depend on peer-driven knowledge.
Expert Network Benefits to the CX Community
- Access to Leading Expertise: Members gain direct connections to vetted CX authorities spanning a wide range of disciplines and industries.
- Elevated Thought Leadership: Experts have opportunities to build their personal brand and influence the direction of CX research and dialogue.
About Execs In The Know
Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning from Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more.
