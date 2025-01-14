Execs In The Know Launches the KIA Champions Program to Recognize and Elevate CX Leadership

"The Know It All (KIA) Champions Program is more than just recognition—it's a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the customer experience industry," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder & COO of Execs In The Know. Post this

A Platform for Leadership and Connection

The KIA Champions Program offers more than recognition—it creates opportunities for CX leaders to connect, share expertise, and shape the industry's future. Champions are chosen annually for their impactful contributions, including initiating discussions, sharing insights, and fostering connections within the KIA community. Throughout their one-year term, KIA Champions will spark meaningful discussions by posting insights and ideas, engaging with peers through thoughtful responses, and participating in exclusive events.

Empowering the Future of Customer Experience

The KIA Champions Program reflects Execs In The Know's commitment to fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation in CX leadership. By spotlighting leaders like Jessica and Diane, the program inspires meaningful dialogue and strengthens the community.

"The Know It All (KIA) Champions Program is more than just recognition—it's a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the customer experience industry," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder & COO of Execs In The Know. "By celebrating and empowering our most engaged members, we're not only highlighting their expertise but creating a ripple effect that drives richer conversations and collective growth. Our Champions are shaping the future of CX, and this initiative unlocks new opportunities for leaders to connect, inspire, and influence positive change."

Get Involved

The KIA Champions Program encourages all CX professionals to engage with the community. Members can elevate their influence, expand their network, and establish themselves as thought leaders.

For more information about the KIA Champions Program or to join the KIA community, visit: https://community.execsintheknow.com/participate/kia-champions

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All (KIA). There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes the CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more.

