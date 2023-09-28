Execs In The Know Releases the 2022 CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Consumer Edition Report

"Consumers are sending positive signals about the level of care being received, and they are more open to Self-Help and autonomous solutions, including those powered by artificial intelligence." Tweet this

This year's results show several positive and fundamental shifts within the CX industry. Resolution rates are on the rise, consumers are more accepting of newer channels of care (including solutions powered by AI), and many brands are leaning on newer technologies in ways that focus squarely on improving the customer experience. Evidence shows that consumers are taking notice, providing some of the most positive sentiment results seen in the last several years of consumer-focused research.

"According to results from this year's CX Leaders Consumer Edition research, the industry appears to be achieving new levels of effectiveness," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "Consumers are sending positive signals about the level of care being received, and they are more open to Self-Help and autonomous solutions, including those powered by artificial intelligence. According to the results, consumers desire more channel choices, greater access to live agents (when needed), and more emphasis on better-trained, more knowledgeable agents. The brands we speak with understand this and are either poised or repositioning to deliver."

While the specific data points are wide-ranging across CX topics, a few highlights from this latest research include:

Twenty-six percent of respondents feel companies are getting better at providing good customer care, a 15-point improvement year-over-year.

Multichannel resolution rates continued their trend of steady improvement with 86% of respondents indicating their issue was ultimately resolved using a multichannel approach, the highest rate in nine years of data.

If issues could be resolved easily and satisfactorily, 60% of consumers would prefer to interact via Mobile Text/SMS versus 40% who would rather interact via a Phone Call.

Forty-one percent of consumers feel the most effective way for brands to invest in improving the customer care experience is "Training For Agents and Support Staff."

