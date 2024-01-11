Execs In The Know Welcomes Esteemed Members to Its 2024 Corporate Advisory Board

"I am excited about the chance to contribute to the Execs In The Know Advisory Board. Collaborating with outstanding and influential leaders who share my passion for shaping the future of customer experience is a tremendous privilege," says Tracy Sedlak. Post this

"We are honored to welcome such accomplished leaders to our Corporate Advisory Board," says Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO at Execs In The Know. "The pace of change in our industry has never been faster and the changes are proving to be transformative. Their expertise, knowledge, and strategic guidance will be instrumental as we navigate the evolving landscape of customer experience in 2024 and drive forward our commitment to excellence."

The newest members include Tracy Sedlak, Vice President of Customer Success at Offerpad, and Andrew Pine, Head of Consumer Affairs and Customer Relationship Center at Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Andrew has been involved with Execs In The Know since its start in 2010 and is thrilled to return to the Corporate Advisory Board after a short hiatus.

"I am excited about the chance to contribute to the Execs In The Know Advisory Board. Collaborating with outstanding and influential leaders who share my passion for shaping the future of customer experience is a tremendous privilege," says Tracy Sedlak.

Andrew noted, "Execs In The Know is different than any other conference or community with which I am familiar. Being part of the community and working alongside other leaders from the same and different verticals, all of whom share similar challenges and successes in CX and contact center operations, has been an incredibly valuable opportunity. The friends I've made and relationships born here are priceless, and the simple premise of 'Leaders Learning from Leaders' permeates the Execs In The Know culture and is truly lived."

Each member of the Corporate Advisory Board brings a unique perspective to drive innovation and bring about positive change through collective expertise and collaboration.

Execs In The Know's entire Corporate Advisory Board roster is below.

Alvin Stokes , Chief Customer Contact Officer, SmileDirectClub

, Chief Customer Contact Officer, SmileDirectClub Carolyne M. Truelove , Vice President, Reservations and Service Recovery, American Airlines

, Vice President, Reservations and Service Recovery, American Airlines Jim Gallagher , Vice President of Customer CARE & Fraud , Nordstrom

, Vice President of Customer CARE & , Nordstrom Peter Mallot , Worldwide Support Leader for Modern Life and Business Programs, Microsoft

, Worldwide Support Leader for Modern Life and Business Programs, Microsoft Mike Gathright , SVP, Customer Experience, Hilton

, SVP, Customer Experience, Hilton Shellie Dow , Vice President of Operation Services, Support, and Stores, Nintendo of America

, Vice President of Operation Services, Support, and Stores, Nintendo of America Ebrahim Hyder , Vice President of Customer Service, Michael Kors

, Vice President of Customer Service, Michael Kors Jennifer Hanson , Senior Director, Target.com

, Senior Director, Target.com Jared Benesh , Executive Vice President, Member Experience Transformation, State Employees' Credit Union

, Executive Vice President, Member Experience Transformation, State Employees' Credit Union Mike Jones , Senior Director, Customer Care & Operations, The Home Depot

, Senior Director, Customer Care & Operations, The Home Depot Sue Morris , Vice President, gTech Users & Product Operations, Google

, Vice President, gTech Users & Product Operations, Google Paul Brandt , Chief Experience Officer, GoodLeap;

, Chief Experience Officer, GoodLeap; John McCahan , Vice President, Customer Care, FTD

, Vice President, Customer Care, FTD Lisa Oswald , Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Travelzoo

, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Travelzoo Tracy Sedlak , Vice President of Customer Success, Offerpad

, Vice President of Customer Success, Offerpad Andrew Pine , Head of Consumer Affairs and Customer Relationship Center, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

