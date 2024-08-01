Execs In The Know Welcomes Newest Advisory Board Member, John Caldwell, Senior Director of Team Member Service Centers at Target

"Since being involved in Execs In The Know events, I've been so impressed at how this community comes together to encourage each other and share insights, progress, and ideas to elevate the customer experience across the entire CX landscape." Post this

The mission of Execs In The Know's Advisory Board is not just to advance the sharing, learning, and brand-to-brand mentorship of customer success strategies but also to shape the direction of the community. Advisory Board members and their respective brands represent a customer-first ethos and recognize the importance of customer success. It comprises some of the most influential leaders in the CX industry, representing diverse brands and perspectives. Each member plays a critical role in ensuring that the community remains at the forefront of customer experience innovation, making you an integral part of our mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Caldwell from Target to our Advisory Board," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO of Execs In The Know. "John's passion for customer experience and dedication to team member engagement align perfectly with our mission. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to foster a community where CX leaders can learn, share, and grow together."

The Execs In The Know Advisory Board roster is below.

Carolyne M. Truelove , Vice President, Reservations and Service Recovery, American Airlines

, Formerly Chief Customer Contact Officer, SmileDirectClub John Caldwell , Senior Director Team Member Service Centers, Target

For more information about Execs In The Know and its Advisory Board, please visit https://execsintheknow.com/about-us/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more.

