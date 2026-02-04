Execs In The Know's Customer Response Summit Announces 2026 Keynote and Corporate Speaker Lineup

Senior CX leaders from Visa, Walmart, Southwest Airlines, and other powerhouse brands will headline the 2026 Customer Response Summit at The Ritz‑Carlton, Amelia Island. This year's program promises fresh insights, transformative strategies, and rare executive‑level conversations shaping the future of customer experience.
PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading customer experience (CX) industry organization Execs In The Know is pleased to announce that Customer Response Summit (CRS), will take place February 25–27, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.
Recognized for its executive-only, leader-to-leader format, CRS brings together CX leaders to share real-world strategies shaping the future of customer experience across industries. The conference program will feature mainstage keynotes, CX masterclass, panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, case studies, and networking opportunities.
Keynote Speakers
- Katie Beaudry, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Client Care, Visa
- Kevin McDorman, Vice President, Customer Care, Southwest Airlines
- Meghan Nicholas, Vice President, Customer Engagement Services, Walmart
- Travis Brown, Senior Director, Campus Teams, CCV
Together, the keynote speakers will explore enterprise-wide transformation with customer care at the center, highlighting how strategy, culture, technology, and frontline empowerment intersect in real customer moments.
Corporate Panelist Speakers
The panelist speaker lineup will also feature senior executives from leading brands across financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, technology, and hospitality, including:
- Craig Barnes, Senior Vice President, Customer Care and Retail Store Operations, Williams-Sonoma
- Dari Damazo, Senior Vice President of Support Services, DTO, Atlanticus
- Peter Howerton, Vice President, Customer Relationship Management Digital Experience Solutions, Northwell Health
- Andrea Hughes, Senior Director, Customer Service, TruGreen
- Mike Jones, Senior Director, Shared Services, The Home Depot
- Jen Joyce, Senior Vice President, Digital Customer Operations, Frontier Communications
- Justin McMurtrey, Vice President, Operations, Ladders
- Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Travelzoo
- Tanisha Parker, Senior Manager, Partner Programs, Grubhub
- Sagarika Prusty, Director, Data Analytics, Quince
- Ian Schmehl, Vice President, Enterprise Operations, State Farm
- Karen Slusher, Chief Experience Officer, Azure Standard
- Anindya Sundar Das, Senior Director, Head of Global Digital Experience, Uber
- Carolyne M. Truelove, Vice President, Customer and Operations Excellence, American Airlines
CX Masterclass: A Look at the Ritz-Carlton Culture of Excellence
Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, will lead a CX Masterclass exploring the iconic Ritz-Carlton culture of excellence and the frameworks that empower employees to deliver legendary, people-first service.
"As we celebrate 15 years as an organization, what stands out most is the caliber of leaders who continue to shape this community," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO at Execs In The Know. "CRS has always been built on the generosity of CX executives who are willing to share what's working, what's changing, and what's coming next. This conference reflects the very best of that spirit; leaders who are raising the standard for care and pushing our industry forward together."
About Customer Response Summit
CRS is where senior customer experience leaders come together to define what exceptional care looks like. Designed for peer-level exchange, the conference creates space for leaders to share hard-earned insights, challenge assumptions, and explore practical approaches that elevate customer interactions.
More than a conference, CRS is a trusted community committed to raising the standard for CX excellence. Through thought-provoking keynotes, executive panels, candid breakout discussions, and meaningful networking, CRS delivers the conversations and connections leaders need to deliver care without compromise.
Conference Details
Dates: February 25–27, 2026
Location: Amelia Island, Florida
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
For registration details and event updates, visit:
https://execsintheknow.com/events/customer-response-summit-amelia-island-2026/?utm_source=CRSPR&utm_campaign=crs-amelia-island&utm_medium=
About Execs In The Know
Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. For more information, visit Execs In The Know's website.
