Execs In The Know's Customer Response Summit Announces 2026 Keynote and Corporate Speaker Lineup

Post this

Keynote Speakers

Katie Beaudry, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Client Care, Visa

Kevin McDorman, Vice President, Customer Care, Southwest Airlines

Meghan Nicholas, Vice President, Customer Engagement Services, Walmart

Travis Brown, Senior Director, Campus Teams, CCV

Together, the keynote speakers will explore enterprise-wide transformation with customer care at the center, highlighting how strategy, culture, technology, and frontline empowerment intersect in real customer moments.

Corporate Panelist Speakers

The panelist speaker lineup will also feature senior executives from leading brands across financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, technology, and hospitality, including:

Craig Barnes, Senior Vice President, Customer Care and Retail Store Operations, Williams-Sonoma

Dari Damazo, Senior Vice President of Support Services, DTO, Atlanticus

Peter Howerton, Vice President, Customer Relationship Management Digital Experience Solutions, Northwell Health

Andrea Hughes, Senior Director, Customer Service, TruGreen

Mike Jones, Senior Director, Shared Services, The Home Depot

Jen Joyce, Senior Vice President, Digital Customer Operations, Frontier Communications

Justin McMurtrey, Vice President, Operations, Ladders

Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President, Customer Service, Travelzoo

Tanisha Parker, Senior Manager, Partner Programs, Grubhub

Sagarika Prusty, Director, Data Analytics, Quince

Ian Schmehl, Vice President, Enterprise Operations, State Farm

Karen Slusher, Chief Experience Officer, Azure Standard

Anindya Sundar Das, Senior Director, Head of Global Digital Experience, Uber

Carolyne M. Truelove, Vice President, Customer and Operations Excellence, American Airlines

CX Masterclass: A Look at the Ritz-Carlton Culture of Excellence

Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, will lead a CX Masterclass exploring the iconic Ritz-Carlton culture of excellence and the frameworks that empower employees to deliver legendary, people-first service.

"As we celebrate 15 years as an organization, what stands out most is the caliber of leaders who continue to shape this community," said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO at Execs In The Know. "CRS has always been built on the generosity of CX executives who are willing to share what's working, what's changing, and what's coming next. This conference reflects the very best of that spirit; leaders who are raising the standard for care and pushing our industry forward together."

About Customer Response Summit

CRS is where senior customer experience leaders come together to define what exceptional care looks like. Designed for peer-level exchange, the conference creates space for leaders to share hard-earned insights, challenge assumptions, and explore practical approaches that elevate customer interactions.

More than a conference, CRS is a trusted community committed to raising the standard for CX excellence. Through thought-provoking keynotes, executive panels, candid breakout discussions, and meaningful networking, CRS delivers the conversations and connections leaders need to deliver care without compromise.

Conference Details

Dates: February 25–27, 2026

Location: Amelia Island, Florida

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

For registration details and event updates, visit:

https://execsintheknow.com/events/customer-response-summit-amelia-island-2026/?utm_source=CRSPR&utm_campaign=crs-amelia-island&utm_medium=

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. For more information, visit Execs In The Know's website.

