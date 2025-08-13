ExecThread Ranks No. 2039 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Being recognized by Inc. for the second year in a row is a huge honor for ExecThread, and testament to the immense demand for more inclusive access to executive-level career opportunities. Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. for the second year in a row is a huge honor, and testament to the immense demand for more inclusive access to executive-level career opportunities," said Joe Meyer, Founder & CEO of ExecThread. "We've worked hard to democratize the executive job search process, and this milestone highlights the continued need for innovation in the executive-level job search process. We're very proud to serve nearly 1 million executives within the ExecThread network, and we'll continue to help them discover amazing career-advancing opportunities!"

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached +1,552%, and those companies have collectively added +50k jobs to the U.S. economy over the past 3 years.

ExecThread's continued growth reflects the increased demand for a platform that unlocks access to discreet and hard-to-access executive-level roles. Since its founding, ExecThread has helped its members discover more than 175,000 high-impact career opportunities, the vast majority of which weren't publicly posted on job boards. Today, ExecThread aggregates active exec-level searches from over 10,000 global executive search firms, giving its nearly 1 million registered members unprecedented visibility and access to exclusive leadership and board opportunities.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, on October 22–24, 2025 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About ExecThread

ExecThread is the premier private network of nearly 1 million registered high-caliber executives who have scalable access to confidential job opportunities for executive leadership and board roles. Founded in 2015, ExecThread has become the go-to platform for executive candidates and hiring firms alike, used by organizations such as Amazon, American Express, Salesforce, Google, and Warner Music Group to discover top leadership talent. Learn more and join for free at execthread.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Christine Kline, ExecThread, 1 718-687-7504, [email protected], execthread.com

SOURCE ExecThread

