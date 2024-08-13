ExecThread Ranks No. 524 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

ExecThread (http://execthread.com) announced today that it has been ranked as No. 524 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Post this

What started as a simple idea by the Founder, Joe Meyer, has blossomed into a fast-growing network for more than 800,000 executives to take greater control of their career. "After I sold my last company to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), I found myself thinking about my next career opportunity and I grew frustrated with the limited options for many senior-level professionals, except for the prized few who received unsolicited inbound messages from executive recruiters, so I launched ExecThread to help give all senior executives access to the best, hard-to-find roles," said Joe Meyer, Founder & CEO.

ExecThread's team works with hiring companies and recruiters to source open roles, and has aggregated roles from 10,000+ executive recruiting firms around the world to give its 800,000 registered members access to roles that would be nearly impossible to find on their own.

"After a decade of hard work it's incredibly validating to see ExecThread thriving with nearly a million active and engaged members. And it's an added milestone to be included on the Inc. 5000 list. But we aren't finished yet, and expect to be on it again next year," Joe Meyer added.

In honor of ExecThread's inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, the company is offering free 90-day job postings on its platform for companies & recruiters looking for executive talent. Visit execthread.com/findtalent to take advantage of this offer. For executives looking to access such roles it's free to join ExecThread's network of 800,000+ executives; visit execthread.com/join.

The average median 3-year revenue growth rate for this year's top 500 companies was 1637%.

About ExecThread

ExecThread is a premium membership community of more than 800,000 high-caliber executives who have access to hidden & confidential job opportunities for executive-level roles and Board of Director positions. Some of the companies that have leveraged ExecThread's platform to find talent are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), American Express (NYSE: AXP), Capital One (NYSE: COF), CBRE (NYSE: CBRE), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Teradata (NYSE: TDC), Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY), Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), among many others. It's free to join ExecThread and view all jobs. Learn more at http://execthread.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

