ExecThread Receives Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

"We are pleased to partner with Decathlon Capital Partners for company-friendly growth funding that will continue to allow us to grow the business at an accelerated pace." - Joe Meyer, ExecThread CEO Post this

Joe Meyer, Founder & CEO of ExecThread, whose previous company was acquired by Apple (AAPL), said, "We are pleased to partner with Decathlon Capital Partners for company-friendly growth funding that will continue to allow us to grow the business at an accelerated pace."

Decathlon provides revenue-based funding to select, high-growth companies. Further details of the revenue-based financing with ExecThread were not disclosed.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said, "ExecThread's consistent profitability and scalable growth proves it's meeting a big need in the market. Having scalable access to curated exec-level jobs is invaluable to senior professionals looking to advance their career. We are excited to watch and support ExecThread as it continues to innovate and scale."

About ExecThread

ExecThread is a premium membership community of more than 800,000 high-caliber executives who have access to hidden & confidential job opportunities for executive-level roles and Board of Director positions. Some of the companies that have leveraged ExecThread's platform to find talent are Amazon (AMZN), American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), CBRE (CBRE), Dow Jones (DJI), Fannie Mae (FNMA), Google (GOOG), Salesforce (CRM), Siemens (SIEGY), Teradata (TDC), Udemy (UDMY), Warner Music Group (WMG), and Ziff Davis (ZD), among many others. It's free to join ExecThread and view all jobs. Learn more at execthread.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto, CA and Park City, UT, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact

ExecThread Press, ExecThread, 435 200 1051, [email protected], https://execthread.com/

SOURCE ExecThread