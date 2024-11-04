Executing Patient Technology Strategies to Meet Unique Clinical Trial Needs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to design and execute a patient technology strategy that fits a clinical trial's unique needs. Attendees will gain insights into how to reduce clinical site burden by streamlining processes across eConsent, interactive response technology and electronic clinical outcome assessment. The featured speaker will discuss how to leverage insights from patient data quickly to improve compliance, study optimization and decision making.
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's clinical trial landscape requires the use of various patient technology solutions to support participant enrollment and the collection, management and review of clinical data, which ultimately informs clinical decisions and trial results. To improve data quality, optimize workflows and create a seamless end-user experience, it is important to leverage the appropriate clinical technology strategy.
In this webinar, industry experts will explore how best-in-class clinical technology solutions can be used independently to optimize clinical trials and when/how these technologies can work together to create further workflow benefits. In this session, they will discuss how to:
- Design and execute a patient technology strategy that fits unique study needs
- Reduce clinical site burden by streamlining processes across eConsent, interactive response technology and electronic clinical outcome assessment
- Quickly leverage insights collected from patient data to improve compliance, study optimization and decision making
Register for this webinar to learn how to effectively implement patient technology strategies that streamline data collection and improve study compliance.
Join experts from IQVIA Patient Suite, Melissa Mooney, Director, Solutions Engineering; and Chris Driver, Senior Director, Product Management, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Executing Patient Technology Strategies to Meet Unique Clinical Trial Needs.
