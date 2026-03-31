Execution Over Expansion: V Group Ranks No. 117 on Inc. Regionals Pacific List

"Our focus has been on doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, and this Inc. Regionals Pacific recognition reflects that," said CEO Ron Morabito . Post this

For V Group, a leading national signage, print, and media company, the recognition reflects more than a single milestone. It signals a broader shift in how sustainable growth is being achieved in today's economic environment.

"We're seeing a shift in what growth actually looks like," said CEO Ron Morabito. "It's no longer about scaling as fast as possible; it's about building a business that can execute consistently, deliver for clients, and adapt quickly when conditions change. Our focus has been on doing the fundamentals exceptionally well, and this recognition reflects that."

Between 2022 and 2024, companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list posted a median growth rate of approximately 94 percent while contributing billions to the regional economy. Yet behind those numbers lies a deeper trend: companies that prioritize operational strength, client relationships, and strategic investment are outperforming those that rely solely on rapid expansion.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "They didn't just persevere, they innovated, adapted, and thrived."

V Group's inclusion on the list builds on its continued national momentum. The company previously ranked No. 277 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, achieving more than 1,300 percent three-year revenue growth and placing in the Top 20 of the Business Products and Services category nationwide. In 2025, CEO Ron Morabito was recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the region's top CEOs for two consecutive years and was honored as a 2025 Sports Business Leader of Influence.

Rather than pursuing growth solely through rapid expansion, V Group has focused on strengthening its operational foundation, investing in production capabilities, refining internal processes, and deepening partnerships and relationships with clients across professional sports, higher education, government, corporate, and nonprofit sectors.

This approach reflects a broader shift across industries: companies succeeding in today's environment are those that combine scalability with discipline. Execution, not just ambition, has become the defining differentiator.

"We've always believed that growth is a byproduct of doing the work the right way," Morabito added. "When you invest in your people, your systems, your partnerships, and your client relationships, growth follows, even in uncertain times. We like to say our products are inspired by vision and made with precision!

As economic conditions continue to evolve, the companies emerging at the top of rankings like the Inc. Regionals are offering a clear roadmap for others: prioritize fundamentals, stay close to customers, and build resilience into every layer of the business.

Visit V Group's website at https://www.vgroupmedia.com to learn more about how the company has earned national recognition for its branding environments, signage, and visual innovations.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific

About V Group

V Group is a leading national provider of signage, visual innovations, and branded environments headquartered in San Diego, California. The company specializes in delivering high-quality custom signage and print solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. With a reputation for innovative design, exceptional customer service, and operational excellence, V Group serves clients across professional sports, higher education, government, corporate, and nonprofit sectors. The company delivers nationwide and continues to expand as a trusted partner for brand visibility and impact. Visit https://www.vgroupmedia.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate its community of risk-takers, innovators, and go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, V Group, 1 8582050516, [email protected], https://www.vgroupmedia.com

SOURCE V Group