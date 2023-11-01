Executive Changes at Visa Lighting, Vice President Rick Diehl Retiring, Visa adds Directors Eric Loferski & Tracy Hansen

"We are excited about the next phase of Visa Lighting," Oldenburg adds. "Tracy and Eric's expertise and perspective will help drive us forward to expand on our leadership position and continually provide value to the market." Post this

Hansen joined Visa Lighting as the Director of Sales in October. She will manage the inside and external sales organization and maximize sales opportunities. She comes to Visa with many years of sales management experience in the lighting industry with companies like Lutron, Osram Sylvania, LED Linear, and Ecosense Lighting. Hansen holds a bachelor's degree from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD., and served 8 years in the US Navy.

"We are excited about the next phase of Visa Lighting," Oldenburg adds. "Tracy and Eric's expertise and perspective will help drive us forward to expand on our leadership position and continually provide value to the market."

About Visa Lighting:

Located in Milwaukee, WI, Visa Lighting products are manufactured and assembled in the United States. The most recognized US brand in performance decorative lighting, Visa Lighting creates the highest quality, most innovative products available to the lighting industry. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Visa Lighting is an Oldenburg Group company.

