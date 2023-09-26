Executive Coach Hortense le Gentil Urges Leaders to Free Themselves of Mind Traps, Lead with Humanity and Empathy in THE UNLOCKED LEADER (Wiley, Sept 26)

As a leader, you need to understand and accept that you alone cannot have all the answers in a world of uncertainty," remarks Hortense le Gentil. "Leaders need to free themselves from mind traps, and re-balance their approach by focusing on both goals and people, leading with empathy and humanity. Tweet this

The Unlocked Leader reveals how to:

Identify 'Mindtraps' -- any mental obstacles that ground you in old ways of thinking, sap your energy, and hold back your company and employees.

Operate a 'Mindshift' -- find the courage to challenge your mind traps and confront your fears.

Achieve a 'Mindbuild' -- re-imagine the kind of leader you can be, and then strategically put this image into action.

The journey from superhero leader to human leader will profoundly transform leaders and employees alike, and help companies function better as a whole. In fact, human leaders make an impact and shine their light in the world by changing the way they connect. This starts a chain reaction that reverberates throughout organizations and across their interconnected networks of human relationships.

The Unlocked Leader is a practical and impactful new guide for those who strive to lead not just with their heads, but with their hearts and souls—and in doing so, will inspire many others in the service of something bigger than themselves.

HORTENSE LE GENTIL is a renowned executive leadership coach, speaker, and author. She counsels CEOs and senior executives on their journey to human leadership. Guided by 30 years in business, working across industries—including media consulting and advertising—and as an entrepreneur, Hortense was a 2021 and 2023 nominee for the Thinkers 50 Coaching and Mentoring Awards, and has been ranked #5 on the Global Gurus list by World Management Global Gurus. She is a certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered™ coach and a member of MG100 Coaches. Author of ALIGNED: Connecting Your True Self with the Leader‥You're Meant to Be (2019), Hortense is a contributor to Harvard Business Review and ThriveGlobal.com, and has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Inc., and Business Insider. She is based in New York.

THE UNLOCKED LEADER: Dare to Free Your Own Voice, Lead with Empathy, and Shine your Light in the World (Wiley; September 26, 2023); ISBN: 978-1394152933, Hardcover; 256 pages.

*--Proceeds from The Unlocked Leader will be donated to the JED Foundation, dedicated to young adult mental health, giving them the skills and support they need to thrive.

