Executive Coach Jerry Colonna urges leaders to embrace inclusion in 'REUNION: Leadership and the Longing to Belong' (HarperBusiness, Nov. 14)

Many people in power fall into the trap of toxic leadership. But this toxicity can be overcome. Colonna explores reunification with the disowned parts of ourselves, the myths and truths of our ancestors, as well as a deeper connection with those most affected by systemic exclusion. He shows how to apply radical self-inquiry with such questions as:

How have I been complicit in maintaining systems of oppression and other conditions I say I don't want?

What do I need to give up that I love in order to have the systems of belonging that I want?

Who benefits from separation, disunity, and even violence, and how can better leadership address "wages of separation"?

The critical first step is for leaders to see themselves clearly, sharing unique life experiences, strengths or struggles we face, including the challenges of race, origins, and journeys to belonging. The second step is to see and alter the effects of one's unhealed wounds and beliefs on those we are tasked to lead. We can then re-imagine businesses as thriving teams with a shared sense of belonging, and unified definition of leadership and success.

With powerful insights, wisdom, and practical advice, REUNION is a transformative guide to shape an inclusive and welcoming workplace, where leaders discover their best selves and empower everyone they are privileged to lead.

Jerry Colonna is a leading executive coach who uses the skills he learned as a venture capitalist to help entrepreneurs. He is CEO and co-founder of Reboot, the executive coaching and leadership development company, host of the Reboot Podcast, and author of REUNION: Leadership and the Longing to Belong (HarperBusiness; Nov. 14, 2023) and Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up (HarperBusiness, 2019). Colonna draws on his wide variety of experiences to help clients design a more conscious life and make needed changes to their career to improve their performance and satisfaction. Previously he was a partner with JPMorgan Partners (JPMP), the private equity arm of JP Morgan Chase. He joined JPMP from Flatiron Partners, which he launched in 1996 with partner, Fred Wilson. Flatiron became one of the most successful, early-stage investment programs in the New York City area. He lives on a farm in Longmont, Colorado.

REUNION: Leadership and the Longing to Belong

by Jerry Colonna

HarperBusiness; November 14, 2023

ISBN: 978-0063142138

Hardcover; 272 pages

