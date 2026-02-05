Executive Committee Elections Underscore the American Seniors Housing Association Commitment to Seniors Housing

Top industry leaders in seniors housing elected to serve on ASHA's Executive Committee at 2026 Annual Meeting, The American Seniors Housing Association is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its 2026 Annual Meeting, ASHA, the American Seniors Housing Association, elected top industry leaders in seniors housing to serve on its Executive Committee.

The newly elected Executive Committee of the 2026-2027 American Seniors Housing Association Officers are as follows: Chair - Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living; Vice Chair - Stephanie Harris, CEO, Arrow Senior Living; Treasurer - James Gray, President, Bridgeport Property Group; Secretary - Trever Sweeney, Vice President, Ventas; Seniors Housing PAC Chair - Taylor Hernandez, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Star; and President - David S. Schless, ASHA.

The Executive Committee functions as ASHA's central decision-making and oversight body, shaping the organization's strategy and aligning priorities with its mission amid rapidly evolving market and workforce challenges. The association officers of the Executive Committee are elected for two-year terms, committing to propelling a thriving senior living industry.

"On behalf of ASHA, we welcome our new officers and thank them for their willingness to serve. Their leadership and commitment to seniors housing and ASHA will be instrumental as we continue to advance our goals and serve our members," stated David Schless, President, ASHA.

Schless also extended the association's sincere and heartfelt thanks to outgoing Chair Kathryn Sweeney of Blue Moon Capital and Interim Seniors Housing PAC Chair Robert Thomas of Senior Star for their outstanding leadership and dedication. Sweeney previously served two years as Vice Chair followed by a two-year term as Chair, during which she was deeply engaged in advancing ASHA's advocacy efforts, initiating a transformative and successful approach to PAC fundraising, championing the Where You Live Matters consumer initiative, and helping guide the evolution of ASHA's State of Seniors Housing research. Sweeney, who will continue to be involved, passes on an association that is strong and well positioned for continued growth and impact.

ASHA's newly elected Chair, Richard J. Hutchinson, most recently served as Vice Chair. As co-founder and CEO of Discovery Senior Living, he brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role. Discovery is the largest privately held operator in the U.S. with more than 47,000 senior living units across 420 communities in 40 states. Hutchinson is also a U.S. Army veteran whose service includes a tour during Desert Storm.

As Chair, Hutchinson will work closely with ASHA's leadership and staff to help guide the association's strategic direction, policy priorities, and advocacy efforts at a critical moment for the seniors housing sector.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a defining time for the senior living industry; one where the people we serve truly want, need and depend on us," said Richard Hutchinson, Chair, ASHA. "As an industry, we are at an inflection point, and AHSA's role as the leading organization for senior living executives and professionals has never been more important."

"My focus as Chair will be to work closely with the Executive Board and ASHA's leadership team to implement our Strategic Planning Process in 2026, while accelerating the initiatives that matter most to our members. These include expanding access to timely, actionable data; bending the curve on public perception of senior living; advancing a proactive federal advocacy agenda; strengthening workforce initiatives; and elevating the Where You Live Matters platform."

ASHA's Annual Meeting took place at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, AZ, from January 26–28 to discuss the state of seniors housing and elect new officers of the association. The Annual Meeting, held each January, is attended by members who are senior-level decision-makers and influencers within the seniors housing sector.

New Directors and New Representatives from Existing Board Member Companies were also announced.

About ASHA

The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research, and provides thought leadership on issues shaping independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. Learn more at ashaliving.org.

Media Contact

Jeanine Genauer, American Seniors Housing Association, 1 973.980.0100, [email protected], https://ashaliving.org/

SOURCE American Seniors Housing Association