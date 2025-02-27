Executive Director Maryjane Puffer to Step Down After Nearly 14 Years of Leadership at The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health

Maryjane Puffer, executive director of The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health, will step down at the end of 2025 after nearly 14 years of leadership. A longtime advocate for student health, she played a key role in helping to establish 20 Wellness Centers across L.A. and spearheaded the nation's first Data xChange, integrating health and academic data to measure impact. Under her leadership, The L.A. Trust expanded student access to primary, dental, and behavioral healthcare, strengthened peer-to-peer wellness advocacy, and significantly increased dental screenings for kindergarteners. The organization will conduct a nationwide search for her successor, led by The Hawkins Company.
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly 14 years of dedicated leadership, the executive director of The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health, Maryjane Puffer, will be stepping down at the end of 2025. Her commitment to student health remains unwavering, and she will continue to support and advocate for innovative health initiatives that develop agency in young people to lead healthier lives.
Maryjane's career has always been rooted in a passion for community health. She began as a pediatric nurse and worked internationally developing child health programs. She moved to California to establish MotherNet LA, a home visiting program in Compton. Before joining The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health (The L.A. Trust), she spearheaded clinical and community health initiatives at the California Family Health Council, where she honed her expertise in reproductive health, prevention, and public health advocacy.
Under Maryjane's leadership, The L.A. Trust was instrumental in helping to establish 20 Wellness Centers on school campuses across Los Angeles. Maryjane served as a crucial bridgebuilder bringing Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), county officials, community leaders, and healthcare providers to the table to increase healthcare access among students and their families.
Maryjane saw the need for data-driven solutions to highlight the connection between student health and academic achievement. This vision led to the nation's first ever Data xChange, a groundbreaking initiative that integrates health data with academic and attendance data to quantify impact and achievement.
"Leading The L.A. Trust has been the honor of a lifetime," said Maryjane Puffer. "I am incredibly proud of what we've built together, from expanding access to healthcare for students to empowering young people as advocates for their own well-being. While my role is changing, my dedication to this work remains as strong as ever."
Maryjane's leadership in the area of student health has been key in increasing student access to primary, dental and behavioral healthcare. The L.A. Trust's peer-to-peer model for student leadership and wellness advocacy has inspired numerous schools to implement established best practices in reaching students. The student leadership programs of The L.A. Trust have impacted over 1,200 student leaders who are change agents within their own circles and beyond. In addition, her advocacy and strategic direction led to a nearly seven-fold increase in dental screenings for kindergarteners throughout Los Angeles.
"Maryjane's leadership has transformed The L.A. Trust and strengthened the foundation for student health in Los Angeles," said Julie Park, Board Chair President of The L.A. Trust. "Her vision and tireless advocacy have ensured that thousands of students receive the care and support they need to thrive. We are deeply grateful for her dedication and will work diligently to find a successor who will build on her incredible legacy."
Maryjane will continue to serve as executive director while a national search for her replacement is conducted by the Hawkins Company. We are committed to a thoughtful and inclusive search process and will provide updates as we move forward.
About The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health
The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health is an independent nonprofit agency bridging health and education to achieve student wellness. The L.A. Trust works to expand healthcare access and address critical student health issues, including behavioral health, substance use prevention, oral health, and sexual and reproductive health. Learn more at thelatrust.org.
