Executive Director Maryjane Puffer to Step Down After Nearly 14 Years of Leadership at The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health

Under Maryjane's leadership, The L.A. Trust was instrumental in helping to establish 20 Wellness Centers on school campuses across Los Angeles. Maryjane served as a crucial bridgebuilder bringing Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), county officials, community leaders, and healthcare providers to the table to increase healthcare access among students and their families.

Maryjane saw the need for data-driven solutions to highlight the connection between student health and academic achievement. This vision led to the nation's first ever Data xChange, a groundbreaking initiative that integrates health data with academic and attendance data to quantify impact and achievement.

"Leading The L.A. Trust has been the honor of a lifetime," said Maryjane Puffer. "I am incredibly proud of what we've built together, from expanding access to healthcare for students to empowering young people as advocates for their own well-being. While my role is changing, my dedication to this work remains as strong as ever."

Maryjane's leadership in the area of student health has been key in increasing student access to primary, dental and behavioral healthcare. The L.A. Trust's peer-to-peer model for student leadership and wellness advocacy has inspired numerous schools to implement established best practices in reaching students. The student leadership programs of The L.A. Trust have impacted over 1,200 student leaders who are change agents within their own circles and beyond. In addition, her advocacy and strategic direction led to a nearly seven-fold increase in dental screenings for kindergarteners throughout Los Angeles.

"Maryjane's leadership has transformed The L.A. Trust and strengthened the foundation for student health in Los Angeles," said Julie Park, Board Chair President of The L.A. Trust. "Her vision and tireless advocacy have ensured that thousands of students receive the care and support they need to thrive. We are deeply grateful for her dedication and will work diligently to find a successor who will build on her incredible legacy."

Maryjane will continue to serve as executive director while a national search for her replacement is conducted by the Hawkins Company. We are committed to a thoughtful and inclusive search process and will provide updates as we move forward.

The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health is an independent nonprofit agency bridging health and education to achieve student wellness. The L.A. Trust works to expand healthcare access and address critical student health issues, including behavioral health, substance use prevention, oral health, and sexual and reproductive health. Learn more at thelatrust.org.

