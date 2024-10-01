Executive Search Authority, Career Strategy Leader Lizette Ibarra Launches New Personal Brand, Offers Free Career Resources, Guidance and Releases New Book: Transitions

"I'm often asked for advice on writing resumes and other job search elements. At Latina Chief, I never had enough time to help in that way. However, with my new brand, my goal is to break down barriers, provide those types of resources, and make them available to anyone." Post this

Ibarra's new brand was created with a core belief in accessibility. Because of this, she developed a comprehensive library of free career resources to support professionals at every stage of their journey.

"I'm often asked for advice on writing resumes and other job search elements. At Latina Chief, I never had enough time to help in that way. However, with my new brand, my goal is to break down barriers, provide those types of resources, and make them available to anyone, no matter their background or financial situation," Ibarra said. "When I started my career, I lacked the guidance and tools I needed to succeed. Now, I want to make sure no one else has to go through that same struggle."

As Latina Chief's CEO, Ibarra has assisted Fortune 500 corporations in finding exceptional talent and empowered countless professionals to take control of their careers and achieve new heights. With her new personal brand, she is taking her mission to a broader audience, offering practical support and guidance to anyone looking to make a change.

About Ibarra's New Personal Brand and Career Resources

Ibarra's new personal brand brings together a wealth of career resources designed to take job searches to the next level. With these tools, users can expect practical, actionable insights that address the challenges of today's competitive job market.

For instance, "Polishing the Diamond: Lizette's 5-Step Guide to Your Professional Brand" offers individuals a roadmap for developing a strong, authentic professional identity—something that's crucial when aiming to stand out in a crowded field. This guide encourages job seekers to take ownership of their narrative and curate their digital presence, ensuring they are strategically positioned to attract the right opportunities.

Her resources also cover essential areas such as resume building, where Ibarra's "Building the Perfect Resume Without Overcomplicating It" simplifies the process of creating impactful resumes, and "How to Use AI in Your Job Search" gives a modern twist to job hunting by outlining how to optimize resumes for Applicant Tracking Systems and the best way to leverage AI tools for job matching.

Each resource is designed to be both accessible and practical, reflecting Ibarra's dedication to helping others succeed. They will benefit everyone, regardless if they are navigating career transitions, looking to strengthen their professional brand, or a seasoned leader refining their presentation for high-level opportunities. With guidance on everything from working with headhunters to leveraging LinkedIn for thought leadership, anyone using Ibarra's resources will be prepared, confident, and positioned for success.

About "Transitions"

As a seasoned executive recruiter and career strategist, Ibarra has spent years mentoring individuals on how to advance in their careers, whether navigating corporate environments, shifting into new roles, or finding purpose in their work. With her latest book, "Transitions," she dives into the complexities of change—personal and professional—offering practical advice, inspiring stories, and a roadmap to help readers embrace the good, the bad, and the inevitable challenges that come with every pivot.

"'Transitions' is not just a book. It's a guide for anyone feeling overwhelmed or lost during periods of change," Ibarra explained. "Whether you're in between jobs, looking to switch industries, or simply trying to find your next step, this book reminds you that change is not the end of the world. It's just the beginning of a new chapter."

From navigating unexpected layoffs to pursuing passion projects, Ibarra uses her extensive experience to help readers reframe their challenges as opportunities for growth. "Transitions is something we all go through," she says. "The key is to embrace it, even when it feels uncomfortable or daunting. Through my book, I want to give people not only the tools to survive these transitions but the inspiration and hope they need to thrive in them."

About Lizette Ibarra:

Lizette Ibarra is an executive recruiter, career strategist, and the CEO of Latina Chief, a diversity-driven executive search firm committed to increasing the representation of Latinos, women and other underrepresented groups in leadership roles across the corporate world. With years of experience in recruiting, career coaching, and leadership development, Ibarra has been at the forefront of helping professionals across industries navigate career transitions and achieve their goals.

For more information about Ibarra, her new book "Transitions," or her free career resources, visit http://www.itslizette.com.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE Lizette Ibarra