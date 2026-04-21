Executive War College to Address Clinical Laboratory Disruption, Including AI Transformation, Workforce Pressures and Federal Reforms

Laboratory medicine continues to operate under structural pressures as regulatory scrutiny, reimbursement volatility, workforce instability and accelerating technology reshape the ecosystem in real time. Post this

To give lab leaders and pathologists an inside track to prepare for these multiple disruptions, the conference's 145 expert speakers includes:

Syed T. Hoda, MD, Director of Digital Pathology, Director of Bone & Soft Tissue Pathology, Clinical Professor, NYU Langone Health, will review how their organization achieved a fully digital workflow in one year that accelerated diagnostics.

Susan Van Meter, President, American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA), will co-present with experts to discuss federal reforms including the RESULTS Act that could reshape reimbursement, market competition and revenue stability.

Cory A. Roberts, MD, MBA, CEO, Sonic Healthcare, USA will address the strategic considerations for laboratory mergers and acquisitions, as well as opportunities for laboratories to grow organically and harness emerging technologies.

Lâle White, CEO, XiFin, Inc., will discuss how AI is transforming the forces reshaping healthcare into catalysts for growth, denial reduction and workforce efficiency.

Ted Schwab, Innovator, Strategist and Entrepreneur of Schwab Tremblay Solutions, LLC, will lead a discussion with technology experts who will cover the emerging technologies of automation and robotics that are transforming diagnostics and the future of the lab workforce.

Now in its 31st year, Executive War College is the nation's largest, most respected gathering on clinical lab management and operations – attracting the attendance of senior lab executives, administrators and pathologists who gather to learn, network and collaborate with thought leaders, experts, and analysts in developing the right strategies for their labs. It's why major lab industry companies actively support this unique gathering include: organizations such as AstraZeneca, CrelioHealth, ELLKAY, Health Carousel, Leica Biosystems, LigoLab, MedSpeed, Philips, Roche, Synergen, TELCOR, Thermo Fisher Scientific, US HealthTek and XiFin, Inc.

In addition to more than 90 information-packed presentations comprising an enlightening and expansive range of topics, Executive War College 2026 will also feature two post conference all day events on April 30, including Executive Forum on Digital Pathology Management: Scalable Implementation Strategies That Deliver Business and Operational Impact, moderated by Christopher Garcia, Chair, Data Strategy Committee, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic.

"Our expert content is what differentiates Executive War College and provides true value to our attendees," Harris stated. "The event is fine-tuned to provide real-world solutions for laboratories and pathology practices to be successful. We will navigate, propose and present solutions for the urgent issues that continue to challenge the clinical laboratory industry.

A maximum-capacity attendance is expected at this year's 31st Executive War College. To register and for more information on Executive War College 2026, visit https://executivewarcollege.com You may also contact Amanda Curtis at [email protected]

ABOUT THE EXECUTIVE WAR COLLEGE

Since 1995, Executive War College is the preeminent conference for executives, lab leaders, pathologists, lab industry consultants and experts who come together to learn, connect, collaborate and obtain information designed to help solve the latest challenges in diagnostics, clinical lab and pathology management, for better patient outcomes.

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Media Contact

Amanda Curtis, The Dark Intelligence Group, 1 512-667-2207, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive War College