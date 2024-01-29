Exeter 1031 Exchange Recognized Once Again for Financial Safety and Proficiency in Advanced 1031 Exchange Strategies

We make a concerted effort to work alongside our clients' advisors to structure exchange transactions that precisely meet our client's needs while being above reproach. Post this

"This is most gratifying because we have built the Exeter brand on having expertise in 1031 exchange transactions," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William L. Exeter. "We make a concerted effort to work alongside our clients' advisors to structure exchange transactions that precisely meet our client's needs while being above reproach."

Both publications praised Exeter for its accessibility, noting that the company offers around-the-clock guidance and support, making Exeter an ideal option for complex transactions where issues may be discovered during off-hours.

"We monitor incoming phone calls 24/7," said Exeter. "We are available to answer questions and put our clients' minds at ease, which is particularly important in complex structures."

One example of the firm's expertise in complex transactions is its well-publicized ability to structure a 1031 exchange that includes seller-carried financing, also known as a seller carry-back note. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services has identified five strategies for completing an exchange where the seller has agreed to accept a note in lieu of cash proceeds from a property sale. These strategies are outlined on the company's website.

"The ability to offer seller financing significantly expands our clients' ability to complete a property sale in a tight real estate market," explained Exeter. "It can also help a client complete an exchange in a shortened timeframe," he added.

The Exeter Group of Companies include businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies. Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and structures Forward, Reverse, Improvement and Zero-Equity 1031 Exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. It administers separate, segregated Qualified Trust Accounts for 1031 Exchange transactions, Self-Directed IRAs and Individual 401(k) Plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, Title Holding Trusts (Land Trusts), Specialty Holding Escrows and Custody Services. Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and acquires and holds, or "parks" legal title to real property for investors' Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange transactions. Exeter Asset Services Corporation administers safe and non-safe harbor Reverse and Improvement 1031 Exchange strategies. You can find The Exeter Group of Companies at www.exeterco.com.

