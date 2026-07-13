Texas investors can be confident that their funds are protected by one of the most financially sound and rigorously overseen qualified intermediaries in the industry. Post this

Exeter1031™ continues to operate as one of the safest and most secure qualified intermediaries in the industry today. Distinguishing itself from competitors, Exeter1031™ is one of the few qualified intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight. This critical compliance framework is powered by its affiliate, Exeter Trust Company (ExeterTrust™), a prominent trust institution that is fully licensed, regulated, and routinely audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust Company undergoes three independent audits annually: a regulatory examination by the Wyoming Division of Banking, a financial statement audit by a certified public accounting firm, and a procedural audit by a certified public accounting firm.

This exceptional regulatory oversight establishes a strong foundation of financial safety, rigorous compliance, and unwavering reliability. The Exeter Group of Companies further strengthens client protections through $15.0 million in fidelity bond insurance, $10.0 million in errors and omissions insurance, $15.0 million in a financial institution blanket bond, $15.0 million in cyber and wire fraud insurance coverage, and in excess of $8.0 million in equity capital reserves — well above the minimum requirements set by its regulators.

Whether clients require assistance with a straightforward real property 1031 exchange or are conducting due diligence for an institutional transaction, the new Texas Regional Office ensures that all client funds and documentation are handled with the highest level of institutional care and expertise.

"We are thrilled to establish a dedicated presence in Houston and across the great state of Texas," said William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC. "Texas continues to be one of the most dynamic and resilient real estate markets in the country, with a metro population in Houston alone exceeding 7.5 million people and consistent demand across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Texas investors and their advisors deserve direct access to a qualified intermediary they can trust completely—one with a CEO that brings not only 42 years of experience and expertise and more than 125,000 completed exchanges, but also the financial strength and institutional-grade security that Exeter1031™ is known for."

Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, stated "What truly distinguishes Exeter1031™ in the marketplace is our unwavering commitment to the security of our clients' funds. We are one of the few qualified intermediaries in the country with any form of regulatory oversight. Our affiliate, Exeter Trust Company, is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking—and that distinction matters enormously when investors are entrusting us with significant exchange proceeds. Texas investors can be confident that their funds are protected by one of the most financially sound and rigorously overseen qualified intermediaries in the industry. We look forward to providing the secure, expert, and personally attentive service that has defined Exeter1031™ for over two decades."

The Texas Regional Office in Houston joins Exeter1031™'s growing network of regional offices, which includes locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Seattle, Chicago, Cheyenne, Phoenix, and Tampa. Exeter's 1031 specialists are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to assist clients and their professional advisors with any stage of the 1031 exchange process.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and now with its Midwest Regional Office in Chicago, serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter1031™ is one of the few qualified intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight.

Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. ExeterTrust™ administers separate, segregated, dual-signature, restricted qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges, serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and qualified retirement plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, provides private fund custody and administrative services, directed trust or administrative trustee services, serves as escrow agent for specialty holding escrows, and serves as trustee for title holding trusts (land trusts). Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder or EAT when legal title to real estate must be held as part of a reverse or improvement 1031 exchange transaction.

Media Contact

William L. Exeter, The Exeter Group, LLC, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/

SOURCE The Exeter Group, LLC