Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC Promotes Lauren H. Speidel to Vice President and Midwest Regional Manager

"Lauren's promotion reflects her exceptional expertise, outstanding leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping investors and their advisors successfully navigate complex 1031 exchange transactions throughout the Midwest." William L. Exeter, Chair and CEO, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC Post this

"Lauren's depth of expertise in 1031 exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) is exceptional, and her contributions to the growth of our Midwest Regional Office over the past nine years have been nothing short of outstanding," said William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC. "Her promotion to Vice President and Regional Manager reflects not only the strength of her technical knowledge and professional relationships across the Midwest, but also her unwavering commitment to the clients and advisors she serves every day."

"What truly sets Lauren apart is her ability to take the time that each client deserves to ensure they fully understand the complexities of their 1031 exchange transaction," said Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC. "That consultative, client-first approach is a defining hallmark of Exeter's service philosophy, and Lauren embodies it in every interaction."

In her new role as Vice President and Regional Manager, Ms. Speidel will continue to oversee sales, marketing, and client relationship management for the Midwest Region, while taking on expanded responsibilities as a member of The Exeter Group of Companies' leadership team. The Midwest Regional Office is located at 1136 South Delano Court West, Suite B201, Chicago, Illinois, 60605, and can be reached at (630) 828-5200.

About The Exeter Group of Companies

The Exeter Group of Companies includes operating businesses that offer diversified financial services designed to help investors build and preserve wealth through various tax deferral or tax exclusion strategies.

Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC is headquartered in San Diego, California, and now with its Midwest Regional Office in Chicago, serves as a qualified intermediary for forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property and zero-equity 1031 exchange transactions nationwide. Exeter1031™ is one of the few qualified intermediaries that has any kind of regulatory oversight.

Exeter Trust Company is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. ExeterTrust™ administers separate, segregated, dual-signature, restricted qualified trust accounts for 1031 exchanges, serves as custodian for self-directed IRAs, individual 401(k) plans, and qualified retirement plans with an emphasis in non-traditional or alternative assets, provides private fund custody and administrative services, directed trust or administrative trustee services, serves as escrow agent for specialty holding escrows, and serves as trustee for title holding trusts (land trusts).

Exeter Asset Services Corporation is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder or EAT when legal title to real estate must be held as part of a reverse or improvement 1031 exchange transaction.

Media Contact

William Exeter, The Exeter Group of Companies, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com/

SOURCE The Exeter Group of Companies