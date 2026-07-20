Exeter 1031 Exchange Strengthens Texas Regional Office with Addition of 1031 Exchange Veteran Steven Knight

"Steven's industry experience, commitment to client service, and focus on regulatory compliance make him an exceptional addition to our Texas team and strengthen the expertise we provide to investors and their advisors." William L. Exeter, CEO Post this

Working alongside Phuong T. Tran, Assistant Vice President and Chief of Staff, Knight will help deliver Exeter's comprehensive suite of 1031 exchange solutions, including forward, reverse, improvement, leasehold improvement, foreign property, partnership installment note (PIN), and zero-equity exchange strategies.

Knight's experience includes coordinating and facilitating complex exchange transactions, guiding clients through critical deadlines and regulatory requirements, managing documentation workflows, and supporting successful transaction outcomes. Since 2021, his work has contributed to 90 five-star client reviews, reflecting a strong commitment to responsive service and client satisfaction.

"We are very pleased to welcome Steven Knight to the Exeter1031™ Texas team," said William L. Exeter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC. "Steven's industry experience, attention to detail, and dedication to client service make him an exceptional addition to our Houston office. His arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver the expertise, responsiveness, and regulatory-focused approach that clients and their advisors expect from Exeter."

Maureen H. Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer of Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, added, "Steven's addition reflects our continued investment in building one of the most experienced and client-focused teams in the 1031 exchange industry. Together with Phuong Tran, he helps reinforce our commitment to serving Texas investors and their professional advisors with the highest levels of service, expertise, and reliability."

Exeter1031™ distinguishes itself as one of the few qualified intermediaries operating with meaningful regulatory oversight through its affiliate, Exeter Trust Company (ExeterTrust™), a Wyoming-chartered trust company that is licensed, regulated, and audited by the Wyoming Division of Banking. Exeter Trust Company undergoes multiple independent examinations and audits annually and maintains significant insurance coverage and capital reserves to help safeguard client funds and transactions.

The Exeter Group of Companies provides specialized financial services designed to help investors preserve wealth through tax-deferral and tax-advantaged strategies. Exeter's professionals are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to assist clients and their advisors throughout every stage of the 1031 exchange process.

For additional information, visit Exeter1031.com or contact the Texas Regional Office at (281) 810-9600.

Media Contact

William L. Exeter, Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC, 1 (619) 239-3091, [email protected], https://exeterco.com

SOURCE Exeter 1031 Exchange Services, LLC