Exhale Wellness Launches New Best Delta 9 Gummies for Day & Night Use

Exhale Wellness proudly unveils its latest premium Delta‑9 gummies lineup, spotlighting its new Bottle Caps and D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies. These innovations deliver precise dosing, plant-based ingredients, and trusted third‑party testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exhale Wellness today announces the launch of its highly anticipated 2025 collection featuring Delta 9 gummies, offering consumers enhanced quality, natural ingredients, and consistent dosing in nostalgic and sleep‑support formulas. The new lines combine transparency and reliability for an elevated edible experience.

Exhale Wellness Announces 2025 Best Delta 9 Gummies Lineup

Exhale Wellness is launching its 2025 Best Delta 9 gummies collection for peaceful calm and full-bodied relaxation, including:

1. Delta-9 Bottle Caps (Soda Gummies)

Best for: Daytime chill, nostalgic soda flavors

Overview

Each gummy delivers a steady 15 mg Delta-9 lift with an easy, upbeat onset, enough for mood-brightening and body calm without heavy couch-lock. The soda-shop flavor set (Cherry Cola, Lemon-Lime, Orange) keeps the experience light and enjoyable, with a consistent per-piece dose for simple single- or double-serving control.

Why We Love It?

Consistent dose: 15 mg Δ9 THC per gummy; 450 mg total jar option.

Clean label: vegan-friendly, naturally flavored; third-party tested with COAs available.

Three soda-inspired flavors that mask hemp aftertaste.

Flexible buying: $89.95 MSRP with subscribe-and-save up to 30%.

2. D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies

Best for: Nighttime relaxation and deeper sleep

Overview

A nighttime formula that combines 15 mg Delta-9 THC with 10 mg CBN and 5 mg melatonin per gummy to help you ease down, sleep deeper, and wake clearer. New to the blend? Start with half a piece, then titrate to comfort for smooth, predictable nights.

Why We Love It?

Hemp-derived and ≤0.3% THC to align with federal limits.

Clear totals: 450 mg THC, 300 mg CBN, 150 mg melatonin per bottle; 30 gummies.

Natural build: apple pectin base; no artificial colors or flavors.

Assorted natural fruit flavors; $89.95 with optional subscribe-and-save.

How to Choose the Best Delta 9 gummies?

Consider the following factors to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Define your primary goal

Start by identifying whether you seek daytime calm, recreational relief, or sleep enhancement. For relaxation or upbeat support, choose Bottle Caps gummies, and for sleep assistance, opt for D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies.

Check potency & lab testing

Look for clear per‑piece dosing and up‑to‑date third‑party Certificates of Analysis. COAs confirm accuracy and absence of contaminants such as heavy metals and solvents.

Review ingredient quality

Opt for gummies made with vegan pectin instead of gelatin, along with natural fruit extracts, organic sweeteners, and no artificial colors or flavors. Clean ingredients mean fewer allergens and a healthier profile.

Legal compliance & packaging

Ensure gummies are hemp‑derived, with Delta‑9 THC ≤ 0.3% by dry weight to meet Farm Bill standards. Look for child‑resistant packaging and clear labeling for safe storage and transparency.

Benefits of delta 9 gummies

Delta 9 gummies offer a convenient, precise, and discreet way to enjoy hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.

Long-Lasting Effects

Gummies are digested slowly, producing effects that can last four to eight hours. This extended duration is ideal for sustained relaxation or support throughout the day or night.

Discreet Consumption

Gummies resemble regular candy, making them easy to consume without drawing attention. They are also portable and require no additional tools or preparation.

Flavor Variety

Available in fruit and soda-inspired flavors, gummies mask the earthy hemp taste while enhancing enjoyment.

Hemp-Derived and Farm Bill Compliant

Gummies containing ≤0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight are federally legal, giving consumers access in more states compared to marijuana-derived edibles.

FAQs

What are Delta-9 gummies?

They are edible supplements infused with Delta‑9 THC, providing a measured, long‑lasting psychoactive or therapeutic experience through a convenient gummy format.

How long do Delta-9 gummies take to kick in?

Typically, onset occurs within 30-90 minutes, peaks between 2-3 hours, and effects may last 4-8 hours, depending on metabolism and dosage.

Are Delta-9 gummies legal?

Yes, hemp‑derived gummies with ≤ 0.3% Delta‑9 THC by dry weight are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, though some states may regulate them differently.

How should I choose the right Delta-9 gummies for me?

Consider your goals (relaxation vs. sleep), check third‑party lab reports, review ingredients, evaluate dosing and value, and verify legal compliance.

Do Delta-9 gummies show up on a drug test?

Yes, standard drug tests detect THC metabolites, so even legal hemp‑derived Delta‑9 may result in a positive result.

Can Delta-9 gummies help with anxiety or sleep?

Many users report a relaxed mood or better sleep, especially with blends like D9 + CBN targeted at nighttime rest.

Can I travel with Delta-9 gummies?

Technically allowed at the federal level if compliant with the Farm Bill, but TSA may refer to law enforcement. State-level laws vary; research local rules first.

Are Delta-9 gummies suitable for microdosing?

Yes, look for lower milligram options (e.g., 5-10 mg per piece) and adjust your dosage gradually until the desired effects are reached.

